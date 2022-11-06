Benteler hopes Holon can lead to a fully electric autonomous people mover

All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Benteler looks forward to its Holon platform delivering an electric autonomous people mover - with operation hopefully beginning in 2025.

Published Nov 6, 2022 5:36 AM CST
Benteler recently announced it has established the Holon brand, as the company pushes forward to embrace an increasingly electric future. These types of vehicles have potential at airports, office campuses, schools, and other locations with high levels of foot traffic.

Holon uses its autonomous experience and aims to transition that into efficient mobility solutions. One example is the electric autonomous people mover concept shown off in 2021. The people mover is built on the Benteler electric drive system that provides autonomous driving and battery pack modules designed for fast charging and extended life.

Intel's Mobileye will develop self-driving software for the mover, with mobility provider Beep developing mobility service OS solutions.

Even though electric vehicles have fewer physical parts, that doesn't mean production suddenly becomes easier - the design and manufacturing remain a major problem for automakers. Supply chain issues and semiconductor shortages revealed potential bottlenecks that manufacturers will need to solve.

As said by Marco Kollmeier, managing director of the Holon project, in a press statement:

"Autonomous movers are an essential part of tomorrow's mobility - emission-free, comfortable, reliable and, above all, inclusive. HOLON will be the first OEM for autonomous movers with the standards and scaling potential we know from the automotive industry. With our platform technology, our vehicle expertise, and our strong partner network, it's our goal to redefine passenger transport - in both the public and private sectors."

If everything goes according to plan, the unique vehicle will start production in the United States in 2025. Before then, Benteler will show off its Holon autonomous mover during the CES 2023 show in Las Vegas.

NEWS SOURCE:benteler.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

