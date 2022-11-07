Elon Musk announces two new major features coming to Twitter very soon

Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to announce two new features coming to the world's second-largest social media platform.

Musk, the official owner of Twitter, took to his account on November 6 to announce that Twitter will soon be getting the ability to attack "long-form text to tweets", which makes the whole craze of users screenshotting walls of text in their notepad and posting images on Twitter obsolete. Musk backs this assumption up by saying this update, "ending absurdity of notepad screenshots". Furthermore, the Twitter owner said that creator monetization will soon be rolled out to Twitter and it will be for "all forms of content".

Additionally, Musk was posed a question that stems from a feature present on Substack where users can subscribe/donate to pieces of writing or authors. Musk was asked if Twitter will get a feature similar to this, which, if Twitter adopted it, would be users subscribing to Twitter accounts or donating money directly to content, which would go to the creators behind that content. Musk replied to this question and said Twitter would "absolutely" be getting subscribe/donate feature.

Musk was also asked how long the public will have to wait before he can reveal more details about the coming creator monetization aspect of Twitter, and the SpaceX CEO said, "two weeks". Musk has also recently revealed what users will get if they decide to pick up Twitter Blue for $8 a month, and it won't just be the sought-after blue verification checkmark, but also many other features such as half as many advertisements, the ability to post long video/audio and priority in replies, mentions and Twitter's search. Notably, a portion of the $8 a month will go toward paying content creators on the platform.

In other Elon Musk-Twitter news, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has recently dropped an update on the status of already banned accounts returning to the platform. Most notably, Twitter has yet to implement a process to bring back banned accounts, and that so far, no accounts that have already been banned from the platform for violating Twitter's Terms of Service have been reinstated.

