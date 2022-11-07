All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Elon Musk announces two new major features coming to Twitter very soon

Elon Musk has revealed that Twitter will 'soon' be getting two new features, one will be aimed at users' ability to tweet, and the other is monetization.

Published Nov 7, 2022 12:31 AM CST   |   Updated Mon, Nov 7 2022 1:08 AM CST
Elon Musk has taken to his personal Twitter account to announce two new features coming to the world's second-largest social media platform.

Musk, the official owner of Twitter, took to his account on November 6 to announce that Twitter will soon be getting the ability to attack "long-form text to tweets", which makes the whole craze of users screenshotting walls of text in their notepad and posting images on Twitter obsolete. Musk backs this assumption up by saying this update, "ending absurdity of notepad screenshots". Furthermore, the Twitter owner said that creator monetization will soon be rolled out to Twitter and it will be for "all forms of content".

Additionally, Musk was posed a question that stems from a feature present on Substack where users can subscribe/donate to pieces of writing or authors. Musk was asked if Twitter will get a feature similar to this, which, if Twitter adopted it, would be users subscribing to Twitter accounts or donating money directly to content, which would go to the creators behind that content. Musk replied to this question and said Twitter would "absolutely" be getting subscribe/donate feature.

Musk was also asked how long the public will have to wait before he can reveal more details about the coming creator monetization aspect of Twitter, and the SpaceX CEO said, "two weeks". Musk has also recently revealed what users will get if they decide to pick up Twitter Blue for $8 a month, and it won't just be the sought-after blue verification checkmark, but also many other features such as half as many advertisements, the ability to post long video/audio and priority in replies, mentions and Twitter's search. Notably, a portion of the $8 a month will go toward paying content creators on the platform.

In other Elon Musk-Twitter news, the SpaceX and Tesla CEO has recently dropped an update on the status of already banned accounts returning to the platform. Most notably, Twitter has yet to implement a process to bring back banned accounts, and that so far, no accounts that have already been banned from the platform for violating Twitter's Terms of Service have been reinstated.

Additionally, Musk revealed two brand new features expected to launch on Twitter very soon, while also agreeing to an investigation being launched into former Twitter employees privately selling verification badges for hungry users for more than $15,000. If you are interested in either of those stories, check out the below links.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

