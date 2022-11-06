Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 has a limited 'Untamed Edition' plug-in hybrid

Automaker Mini has unveiled the Untamed Edition of its Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4, which features a sleek Nanuq White paint finish and underlines.

The all-wheel-drive vehicle supports just over 31 miles in the electric range - with MINI hoping the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 provides a sporty driving style in urban environments.

The Cooper SE ALL4 can fit 5 adults in the twin-power turbo 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder direct-injection engine. It features 221 horsepower - 134 hp from the direct-injected engine and 87 hp from the electric motor - with 284 lb-ft of torque.

The vehicle pricing starts at $46,275 and has a frozen blue stone paint finish to offer graphic details to the car. Each door has four diagonal stripes in the lower area, along with the inlays and carrier plates painted in the added color. "UNTAMED" is spelled out on the rear side windows of the car and can be found on the instrument panel inside the car - the UNTAMED lettering lights up when the car is in night design.

MINI also launched the Resolute Edition, with the special edition available for the Cooper S 2-Door, Cooper S 4-Door, Cooper S Convertible, and Cooper SE Electric Hardtop models.

Automakers always were locked in competition to attract interested buyers - and that isn't going to end any time soon. Instead, some brands are paying attention to buyer feedback and social media engagements to figure out what consumers have on their wish lists. Many drivers desire additional ability to customize their vehicle so it's a more personalized driving experience.