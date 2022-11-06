All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 has a limited 'Untamed Edition' plug-in hybrid

The Untamed Edition Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 was recently announced, adding yet another option for anyone looking at new PHEVs.

Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 has a limited 'Untamed Edition' plug-in hybrid
Published Nov 6, 2022 1:48 AM CDT
Automaker Mini has unveiled the Untamed Edition of its Mini Cooper SE Countryman ALL4, which features a sleek Nanuq White paint finish and underlines.

The all-wheel-drive vehicle supports just over 31 miles in the electric range - with MINI hoping the Cooper SE Countryman ALL4 provides a sporty driving style in urban environments.

The Cooper SE ALL4 can fit 5 adults in the twin-power turbo 1.5-liter, 3-cylinder direct-injection engine. It features 221 horsepower - 134 hp from the direct-injected engine and 87 hp from the electric motor - with 284 lb-ft of torque.

The vehicle pricing starts at $46,275 and has a frozen blue stone paint finish to offer graphic details to the car. Each door has four diagonal stripes in the lower area, along with the inlays and carrier plates painted in the added color. "UNTAMED" is spelled out on the rear side windows of the car and can be found on the instrument panel inside the car - the UNTAMED lettering lights up when the car is in night design.

MINI also launched the Resolute Edition, with the special edition available for the Cooper S 2-Door, Cooper S 4-Door, Cooper S Convertible, and Cooper SE Electric Hardtop models.

Automakers always were locked in competition to attract interested buyers - and that isn't going to end any time soon. Instead, some brands are paying attention to buyer feedback and social media engagements to figure out what consumers have on their wish lists. Many drivers desire additional ability to customize their vehicle so it's a more personalized driving experience.

NEWS SOURCES:press.bmwgroup.com, carscoops.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

