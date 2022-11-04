Netflix's new 'Basic with Ads' tier goes live: $6.99 per month with ads
Netflix's new ad-supported 'Basic with Ads' tier is now live in multiple countries: costs $6.99 per month with ads, so we'll see how that goes.
Netflix has just launched its new Basic with Ads tier, the lowest-priced ad-supported plan the company announced back in November, and is now live in 12 countries.
The new "Basic with Ads" costs $6.99 per month and is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US. But, how long are the ads you ask? Well, Netflix explains the ads will be 15 or 30 seconds long and will play before and during TV shows and movies.
Nothing else is changing, so you'll still get all of the goodies in the form of TV shows and movies that Netflix has in its catalog on the new ad-supported "Basic with Ads" tier, but what will change is that the video quality will be up to 720p (that's both for the Basic with Ads, and the current Basic plan).
Netflix says it will have an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour, while a limited number of movies and TV shows won't be made available doe to licensing restrictions (which Netflix says it's working on). You will also not be able to download anything on the Basic with Ads tier, either.
- Ad Format: At launch, ads will be 15 or 30 seconds in length, which will play before and during shows and films.
- Advertiser Controls: To help advertisers reach the right audience - and ensure our ads are more relevant for consumers - we'll offer broad targeting capabilities by country and genre (e.g., action, drama, romance, sci-fi, etc.). Advertisers will also be able to prevent their ads from appearing on content that might be inconsistent with their brand (e.g. sex, nudity or graphic violence).
- Verification Tools: We have partnerships with DoubleVerify and Integral Ad Science to verify the viewability and traffic validity of our ads starting in Q1 2023.
- Audience Measurement: To enable advertisers to understand how Netflix can reach their target audience, Nielsen will use its Digital Ad Ratings (DAR) in the U.S. This will become available sometime in 2023 and eventually be reported through Nielsen ONE Ads.