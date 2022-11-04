Netflix's new 'Basic with Ads' tier goes live: $6.99 per month with ads

Netflix has just launched its new Basic with Ads tier, the lowest-priced ad-supported plan the company announced back in November, and is now live in 12 countries.

The new "Basic with Ads" costs $6.99 per month and is available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the UK, and the US. But, how long are the ads you ask? Well, Netflix explains the ads will be 15 or 30 seconds long and will play before and during TV shows and movies.

Nothing else is changing, so you'll still get all of the goodies in the form of TV shows and movies that Netflix has in its catalog on the new ad-supported "Basic with Ads" tier, but what will change is that the video quality will be up to 720p (that's both for the Basic with Ads, and the current Basic plan).

Netflix says it will have an average of 4 to 5 minutes of ads per hour, while a limited number of movies and TV shows won't be made available doe to licensing restrictions (which Netflix says it's working on). You will also not be able to download anything on the Basic with Ads tier, either.