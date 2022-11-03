All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD announces FSR 3 tech, dropping into Unreal Engine 5 in 2023

AMD's new FSR 3.0 technology is coming in 2023, supports Fluid Motion Frames Technology (but we don't know what that does just yet).

Published Nov 3, 2022 8:49 PM CDT
AMD's new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT have now been detailed, with the company also unveiling its new FSR 3.0 technology during its RDNA 3 reveal event in Las Vegas.

The company announced the new FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 technology will drop in 2023, offering twice the performance over FSR 2. AMD showed off the new Radeon RX 7000 series GPU running an Unreal Engine 5 demo, with FSR 2.0 capable of around 60FPS or so, but with FSR 3.0 enabled the performance jumped up to around 112FPS... impressive stuff.

AMD's fresh new FSR 3.0 upscaling tech also includes Fluid Motion Frames Technology, but the company wasn't clear on what it actually does... but we do know that you'll get more performance in games that support the technology with the most demanding games on the market.

Another big announcement for AMD was a new one-click performance and latency improvement feature the company is calling "HYPR-RX". HYPR-RX in games like Dying Light 2 will see up to 85% more performance and just one-third of the latency.

It seems AMD is lining up its FSR 3.0 + HYPR-RX against NVIDIA's impressive DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex technologies. AMD says that its new HYPR-RX one-click performance + latency-reducing feature will drop into Radeon drivers sometime in the first half of 2023.

