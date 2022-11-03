KIOXIA's data center SSDs: now qualified for Ampere CPU-based platforms

KIOXIA has announced that it has worked with Ampere to quality its fleet of CD6, CM6, and XD6 Series SSDs with platforms that are based on Ampere's Altra, and Ampere Altra Max Cloud Native Processors.

The certification testing itself was conducted by Ampere, to make sure that KIOXIA's SSDs were totally compatible, and were hitting max performance. Inside of the world's biggest and most demanding data center workloads are powered by Arm-based servers, which make it imperative (in the words of KIOXIA, but I do agree) that the SSDs inside of them are ready, more than ready.

KIOXIA has a gigantic fleet of SSDs for the data center market, with the company reiterating that the performance demands and latency sensitivities aren't an issue, but also for future enterprise infrastructure requirements. In order to meet the demands of the modern cloud ecosystem, Ampere designed a server microprocessor architecture from the ground up, with its AArch64-based processor pushing performance, scalability, security, and power efficiency that KIOXIA says is uniquely focused on today's hyperscale cloud and edge computing workloads and applications.

Sean Varley, Senior Director of Product Marketing at Ampere said: "At Ampere, our customers want solutions that fit their needs, and this includes SSD options that offer PCIe 4.0 performance and new form factors, such as EDSFF E1.S. We've worked with KIOXIA to certify their broad offering of NVMe SSDs with our Ampere Altra family of platforms for our mutual customers, including the top hyperscale cloud customers and leading ODM/OEM server manufacturers in the global IT market".

Steve Weinger, Senior Director Marketing, Business Development and Ecosystems at KIOXIA America, Inc. explains: "We are eager to work with server ecosystem companies like Ampere to bring cutting-edge solutions to cloud and enterprise data centers. KIOXIA is focused on ensuring that our SSDs work with industry-leading hardware and software products to meet customer expectations at a system level".