Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept will try to electrify the muscle car market

Dodge continues work on its Charger Daytona SRT Concept, an electric car that is designed to replace traditional gas-powered muscle cars starting in 2024.

2

There will be nine different possible powertrain outputs available for the muscle car - three different battery-electric power levels are now being shown off during SEMA - along with two levels of Dodge Direct Connection upgrades for each level. Dodge is careful to point out that the Charger Daytona SRT Concept is a truly authentic Dodge that will be able to redefine the muscle car while showing off the future benefits of electric technology.

The 340 base model generates 455 horsepower and the 440 produces 590 horsepower - the top-line SRT Banshee will feature an 800-volt electrical system, double the power of the 400-volt designs of the other models.

Here is what Tim Kuniskis, brand chief executive officer for Dodge, had to say: "The SEMA Show is one of the great gatherings of the performance culture, and Dodge isn't going to shy away as we develop the next generation of a muscle car - one that just happens to be fully electric. Technology moves forward and the customizers and tuners move right along with it. We're demonstrating how old-school hot-rodding will thrive in an electrified muscle-car future."

Dodge is sending both Charger and Challenger models into the sunset in 2023 as part of a 'Last Call' sales effort to generate interest. Sorting out how to move forward in an electric-centric auto market will be a challenge for Dodge, though progress is being made.

The company is currently researching methods to prevent third-party aftermarket vendors from modifying electric powertrains - though chassis and styling modifications will be acceptable.