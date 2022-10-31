Orders open up for the 'Last Call' 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger cars

American automaker Dodge is ready to help send the Challenger and Charger models off into the sunset, announcing six "Last Call" editions for car buyers to choose from. The 2023 models will be the last versions of each car, with Dodge discontinuing them as the automaker continues a transition toward electric vehicles.

The Dodge Last Call models include the following: Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Beer, Dodge Challenger, and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona, and the Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.

Dodge has rolled out almost all the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger models to dealerships, including the entry-level SRT Jailbreak automatic and manual transmission editions.

Here is what Tim Kuniskis, brand chief executive officer at Dodge, had to say in a press statement:

"Dodge has been building special-edition muscle cars for the last decade, and we have yet to find an allocation methodology that satisfies everyone. Our new 'Last Call' Horsepower Locator isn't going to satisfy everyone either, but it's our attempt to take the mystery out of it. We're making the process as transparent as possible, giving enthusiasts the power to search for each 2023 model and trim level allocated to each dealer. Our enthusiasts will have every opportunity to locate the Dodge 'Last Call' model they desire."

Full pricing information was also reported:

Dodge Challenger:

Challenger SXT $30,545

Challenger SXT AWD $33,545

Challenger GT $33,845

Challenger GT AWD $36,845

Challenger R/T $39,385

Challenger R/T Scat Pack (also available with Widebody) $45,845

Challenger Shakedown Special Edition $63,590

Challenger Swinger Widebody Special Edition $66,190

Challenger Shakedown Widebody Special Edition $67,490

Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak (also available with Widebody) $70,035

Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak (also available with Widebody) $78,640

Challenger SRT Super Stock (Widebody only) $86,645

Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition $99,315

Dodge Charger:

Charger SXT $32,645

Charger GT $35,345

Charger SXT AWD $36,245

Charger GT AWD $38,345

Charger R/T $42,385

Charger R/T Scat Pack (also available with Widebody) $48,745

Charger Super Bee Special Edition $61,805

Charger Super Bee Widebody Special Edition $67,300

Charger Swinger Widebody Special Edition $69,690

Charger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Widebody $78,340

Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Widebody $86,940

Charger King Daytona Special Edition $98,420

Interested buyers can head over to DodgeGarage to learn more or place a pre-order. The Dodge Horsepower Locator helps interested buyers find dealerships by zip code, model, special-edition model and trim level for either Dodge model.