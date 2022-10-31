Orders open up for the 'Last Call' 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger cars
Dodge has its eye on electrification, but wants to send off the Challenger and Charger models into the sunset with a bang - are you interested?
American automaker Dodge is ready to help send the Challenger and Charger models off into the sunset, announcing six "Last Call" editions for car buyers to choose from. The 2023 models will be the last versions of each car, with Dodge discontinuing them as the automaker continues a transition toward electric vehicles.
The Dodge Last Call models include the following: Dodge Challenger Shakedown, Dodge Charger Super Beer, Dodge Challenger, and Charger Scat Pack Swinger, Dodge Charger King Daytona, and the Dodge Challenger Black Ghost.
Dodge has rolled out almost all the 2023 Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger models to dealerships, including the entry-level SRT Jailbreak automatic and manual transmission editions.
Here is what Tim Kuniskis, brand chief executive officer at Dodge, had to say in a press statement:
"Dodge has been building special-edition muscle cars for the last decade, and we have yet to find an allocation methodology that satisfies everyone. Our new 'Last Call' Horsepower Locator isn't going to satisfy everyone either, but it's our attempt to take the mystery out of it. We're making the process as transparent as possible, giving enthusiasts the power to search for each 2023 model and trim level allocated to each dealer. Our enthusiasts will have every opportunity to locate the Dodge 'Last Call' model they desire."
Full pricing information was also reported:
Dodge Challenger:
- Challenger SXT $30,545
- Challenger SXT AWD $33,545
- Challenger GT $33,845
- Challenger GT AWD $36,845
- Challenger R/T $39,385
- Challenger R/T Scat Pack (also available with Widebody) $45,845
- Challenger Shakedown Special Edition $63,590
- Challenger Swinger Widebody Special Edition $66,190
- Challenger Shakedown Widebody Special Edition $67,490
- Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak (also available with Widebody) $70,035
- Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak (also available with Widebody) $78,640
- Challenger SRT Super Stock (Widebody only) $86,645
- Challenger Black Ghost Special Edition $99,315
Dodge Charger:
- Charger SXT $32,645
- Charger GT $35,345
- Charger SXT AWD $36,245
- Charger GT AWD $38,345
- Charger R/T $42,385
- Charger R/T Scat Pack (also available with Widebody) $48,745
- Charger Super Bee Special Edition $61,805
- Charger Super Bee Widebody Special Edition $67,300
- Charger Swinger Widebody Special Edition $69,690
- Charger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak Widebody $78,340
- Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Jailbreak Widebody $86,940
- Charger King Daytona Special Edition $98,420
Interested buyers can head over to DodgeGarage to learn more or place a pre-order. The Dodge Horsepower Locator helps interested buyers find dealerships by zip code, model, special-edition model and trim level for either Dodge model.