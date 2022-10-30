Elon Musk changes Twitter: soon it'll cost $20 per month for Twitter Blue

Elon Musk is making some rather big changes at Twitter in succession, with the social networking giant making changes to its paid subscription service: Twitter Blue.

Twitter Blue costs $4.99 per month right now for the subscription, unlocking some new abilities -- but now Musk has given Twitter staff an ultimatum -- the SpaceX and Tesla (and now Twitter boss, or Chief Twit) boss says meet his deadline for paid verification on Twitter, or leave.

Musk wants to see Twitter charging $19.99 per month up from the $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue, one of the things he wants to do is to revamp how Twitter verifies users and handles the insane bot situation on the platform. Musk recently tweeted about the Twitter Blue verification system, tweeting: "The whole verification process is being revamped right now".

The news is coming from The Verge and their internal sources (the site is even asking Twitter staffers to anonymously reach out to feed the site more information at the bottom of their story) which reports the $4.99 per month to $19.99 per month subscription increase for Twitter Blue.

Elon Musk has barely had control of the Twitter ship for more than 72 hours, but the changes are coming thick and fast... almost like there are so many changes it includes everything INCLUDING the kitchen sink.

Don't worry, no matter what Elon Musk does to Twitter, YouTuber Austin Evans will be sticking around.