Twitter Blue teased: $2.99 per month, includes 'undo tweet' function

Twitter could be about to change things up massively with the rumored introduction of a subscription service, with new rumors suggesting it will be called Twitter Blue and it will cost $2.99 per month (for now).

The new Twitter Blue subscription service would offer things that you don't get in Twitter normally because you know... you'd be a premium user now. So you would get a cool new "undo tweet" feature, a new bookmarks collection for premium Twitter Blue users.

This means you can go all OCD and bookmark everything you want to read later and use Twitter more similarly to a scrapbook. I'm a Google Keep guy myself, but potato potahto. We're told to expect more features that will also be coming from recent Twitter acquisitions, including Scroll and Revue.

Twitter will reportedly be offering varying tiers of its Blue subscription plan, where the more you pay the more you will have unlocked and new features at your disposal.