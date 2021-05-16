All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Twitter Blue teased: $2.99 per month, includes 'undo tweet' function

Twitter Blue subscription service rumored: $2.99 per month (for now) with paid features: bookmarks, collections, and more.

@anthony256
Published Sun, May 16 2021 9:11 PM CDT
Twitter could be about to change things up massively with the rumored introduction of a subscription service, with new rumors suggesting it will be called Twitter Blue and it will cost $2.99 per month (for now).

The new Twitter Blue subscription service would offer things that you don't get in Twitter normally because you know... you'd be a premium user now. So you would get a cool new "undo tweet" feature, a new bookmarks collection for premium Twitter Blue users.

This means you can go all OCD and bookmark everything you want to read later and use Twitter more similarly to a scrapbook. I'm a Google Keep guy myself, but potato potahto. We're told to expect more features that will also be coming from recent Twitter acquisitions, including Scroll and Revue.

Twitter will reportedly be offering varying tiers of its Blue subscription plan, where the more you pay the more you will have unlocked and new features at your disposal.

NEWS SOURCE:androidcentral.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

