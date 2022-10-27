All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
TRENDING NOW: The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is a breath of fresh air for Tolkien fans

EU laws will stop 8K TVs from being sold over high power consumption

8K TV sales are going to be stopped in the EU over high power consumption, must have the same EEI as 4K displays starting on March 1, 2023.

EU laws will stop 8K TVs from being sold over high power consumption
Published Oct 27, 2022 9:06 PM CDT
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

The world of 8K TVs is absolutely glorious, but it looks like things are going to be changing big time with the European Union making it much harder for TV manufacturers to sell monster 8K TVs starting in March 2023.

There are new rules inside of the 2023 Energy Efficiency Index (EEI) that have a lower maximum level of power consumption for all new TVs that are being produced, with concerns that future-gen 8K TVs and their increased power needs are in trouble.

LCD + OLED TV power consumption (source: Rtings.com)
2

LCD + OLED TV power consumption (source: Rtings.com)

The 8K Association explains on its website: "Unless something changes, March 2023 will spell trouble for the emerging 8K industry with the 8K EU Regulatory Ruling. That's when new EU power consumption regulations are set to go into effect. The power consumption limits on 8K TVs (and microLED-based displays) are set so low that essentially none of these devices will pass. It not only means a failing grade but a requirement that these devices cannot be sold in the EU. That will have a very chilling effect on all players working to develop the 8K ecosystem, including consumers whose access to devices and innovation will now be restricted".

I don't like these stupid new rules, as it means TV manufacturers will have to make compromises to their TVs to ensure they don't use a heap of power. The new maximum power limits for 4K and 8K TVs is quite strict, where the maximum power for a 40-inch TV is going to be just 48W... while at the other end of the TV spectrum for an 88-inch TV has a new maximum power limit of 178W.

It seems so stupid and shortsighted, that 8K TVs are being targeted considering the gigantic push for 8K worldwide from TV manufacturers, governments, TV stations, game developers, GPU companies, and so much more. Less than 200W for TV power consumption shouldn't be an issue with fridges, washing machines, dryers, heaters, air conditioners, electric vehicles, and other products and devices that use FAR MORE POWER for FAR LONGER, every single day.

Keep being you, EU.

The saving grace here is that the European Union will be reviewing their 2023 EEI at the end of this year, so we could expect some changes here... as these new restrictions are ridiculous.

Buy at Amazon

LG 77-Inch Class OLED Z2 Series 8K Smart TV (OLED77Z2PUA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9996.99
$9996.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/27/2022 at 6:53 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:8kassociation.com, rtings.com, techradar.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.