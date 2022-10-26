All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Report: Tesla under DoJ criminal probe related to self-driving claims

Tesla has some trouble on its hands, as the Department of Justice is investigating the electric automaker as part of a criminal probe.

Published Oct 26, 2022 7:30 PM CDT
1 minute & 32 seconds read time

American electric automaker Tesla is reportedly under criminal investigation related to self-driving claims, according to a report from Reuters.

Tesla will have to pay the lawyers a bit more while the electric automaker fights off a Department of Justice criminal probe related to self-driving claims(Image Courtesy of: Michael Simari / Car and Driver)
The probe by the U.S. Department of Justice was launched sometime in 2021, due to crashes stemming from the Autopilot driver assistance system. The DoJ cites over a dozen crashes, including some fatal incidents, and the automaker needs to do a better job promoting current driving programs to car owners.

Recently, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the "full self-driving" software will make it possible for owners to travel "to your work, your friend's house, to the grocery store without you touching the wheel." This type of wording is one of the reasons Tesla has come under fire for confusing drivers to the full capability of what is currently available to them while on the road.

The Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta has been under attack while a separate NHTSA investigation has continued for over one year already. The smear campaign and NHTSA investigation prove problematic but are nowhere near as intrusive as the Justice Department getting involved. It's unknown if there will be criminal charges against the company or specific company executives just yet, and these types of cases tend not to conclude quickly.

The Tesla FSD costs $15,000 even though it hasn't received regulatory approval yet. It won't receive government approval because it's not fully autonomous because drivers still must remain alert while the mode is engaged.

It will be curious to see if the Justice Department can effectively build its case because Tesla does warn drivers not to have a full overreliance on semi-autonomous driving features.

Earlier this month, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) released a study that found drivers are becoming too comfortable with their semi-autonomous vehicles. In fact, driver habits of vehicles with partial autonomy are changing - and they behave like their car is fully autonomous, able to drive itself with no human interaction.

NEWS SOURCE:reuters.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

