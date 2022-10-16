All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Drivers too comfortable, believing semi-autonomous is full autonomous

Drivers are making use of semi-autonomous features such as Tesla's Autopilot, but are forgetting it's not fully autonomous - and that could be dangerous.

Published Oct 16, 2022 3:36 PM CDT
1 minute & 26 seconds read time

It seems that drivers in a vehicle with partial automation are becoming too comfortable and treating their cars like it's fully self-driving, according to a study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

2

There are only a few cars that offer partial autonomy, but there is a change in the driving habits of people behind the wheel in a car with Tesla Autopilot, Nissan/Infiniti ProPILOT, or Cadillac Super Cruise. Drivers can become easily distracted by texting, eating, or some other activity that raises safety risks.

It looks like proPILOT drivers were the least worrying, with 12% of drivers willing to treat their car as fully self-driving. However, 53% of Super Cruise users and 42 percent of Autopilot users treat their semi-autonomous vehicles as fully self-driving.

Unfortunately, overconfidence in any of the platforms confuses drivers on the realistic expectations of each program's limits. The IIHS is worried system design and marketing campaigns are causing a major discrepancy in the three different semi-autonomous user groups.

As explained by Alexandra Mueller, a research scientist at IIHS:

"These results from frequent users of three different partial automation systems once again drive home the need for robust, multifaceted safeguards. Many of these drivers said they had experiences where they had to suddenly take over the driving because the automation did something unexpected, sometimes while they were doing something they were not supposed to."

Mueller served as the lead architect on the Institute's safeguards ratings program.

Although each of the three systems has embedded sensors in the steering wheel, the Super Cruise allows a driver's hands to be removed from the wheel. The other two systems force drivers to make sure their hands are always on the steering wheel. Both Autopilot and Super Cruise have driver-facing cameras that are able to detect if a driver is looking forward.

Tesla is careful to warn drivers that its autopilot is not fully autonomous, and drivers still need to be alert and active as they observe the road. Both Cadillac and Nissan/Infiniti also promote their technologies as driver-assist and drivers still must be in control.

NEWS SOURCE:iihs.org

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

