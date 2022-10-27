All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Acura adding new standard premium services and other perks to 2023 RDX

The 2023 Acura RDX is available now at your local Acura dealership, with the Japanese automaker throwing in some additional perks and benefits for buyers.

Published Oct 27, 2022 12:30 PM CDT
Japanese automaker Acura has arrived at dealerships with a few extra add-ons and a higher starting price tag. The crossover's price tag will start at $750 more than it did for the 2022 model, though that is a common trend among automakers due to inflation and supply chain problems as of late.

The 2023 5-passenger RDX will reach drivers with three years of AcuraLink services at no additional cost. The solution is an app that connects your vehicle to your smartphone and lets you use Alexa-enabled devices to control features of the driving experience. It's also possible to turn the Acura into a Wi-Fi hotspot thanks to the AcuraLink and AT&T.

The AcuraLink also has Security and Remote Packages able to remotely lock and unlock doors, start and turn off an engine, and find a vehicle if the driver forgot where it is - or it's been stolen.

In addition, the Acura Maintenance Package - good for the first two years or 24,000 miles (whichever comes first) of ownership - is included as a complementary perk.

Full pricing information and EPA ratings for the 2023 Acura RDX:

Acura made 19-inch wheels standard, but 20-inch wheels also are available.

The RDX has a 2.0-liter turbo engine supporting 272 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft of torque, a 10-speed automatic transmission, and super handling all-wheel drive. There is a 10.2-inch HD center display that supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, along with Qi-compatible wireless charging. A 16-speaker, 710-watt ELS STUDIO 3D premium audio system is added into the car, with Acura promising a full audio listening experience.

The 2023 Acura RDX should be available now to check out in person at your local Acura dealership.

NEWS SOURCE:acuranews.com

An experienced tech journalist and marketing specialist, Michael joins TweakTown to cover everything from car’s & electric vehicles to solar and green energy topics. A former Staff Writer at DailyTech, Michael is now the Cars & Electric Vehicles News Reporter and will contribute news stories on a daily basis. In addition to contributing here, Michael also runs his own tech blog, AlamedaTech.com, while he looks to remain busy in the tech world.

