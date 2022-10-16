Elon Musk says his recent post is a conspiracy theorists 'wet dream'

Shortly after Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that his company would provide Starlink satellite constellations to the country so Ukrainians could stay connected to the internet and maintain vital communication channels.

SpaceX provided the Starlink constellations back in February, and since then, SpaceX says it has been fronting the majority of the bill to keep connectivity maintained. However, a CNN report revealed that SpaceX sent a letter to the Pentagon saying that it was no longer in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine or fund the existing terminals for an undetermined amount of time.

The letter sent to the Pentagon by SpaceX claims that it would cost SpaceX nearly $400 million over the next year to maintain Starlink at its current level. Following the exclusive report from CNN, Musk took to his personal Twitter account to echo much of the same points of view as outlined in SpaceX's letter to the Pentagon, but the SpaceX CEO gave in, saying that his private company will continue to support the Ukrainian government "for free".

Musk wrote, "the hell with it", adding that "Starlink is losing money" despite other companies getting billions in taxpayer dollars. The Tesla CEO replied to a comment by David Sacks, who wrote, "no good deed goes unpunished", by saying, "even so, we should still do good deeds."

In a Friday Tweet from Musk, the SpaceX CEO said that his company isn't trying to recoup past expenses on Starlink connectivity in Ukraine, but it cannot keep maintaining the service "indefinitely", while also sending over several thousand more terminals that would increase the data usage by 100 times a typical household.

Despite these comments from Musk on Twitter, it remains unclear on what will exactly happen with Starlink in Ukraine, it seems that SpaceX will continue fronting the majority of the bill to keep the service up and running, but it doesn't seem that will last forever, or at least the company doesn't want it to. Shortly after posting the Tweet where Musk said, "the hell with it", the SpaceX CEO followed up by writing another tweet that said the comments within this thread are a conspiracy theorist's wet dream.

