Deceased Steve Jobs sits down for 20 minute podcast with Joe Rogan

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs died in 2003, but seemingly the brainchild behind what made Apple what it is today has appeared in a post-mortem interview with Joe Rogan.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

For starters, neither Joe Rogan nor Steve Jobs was aware the conversation took place as the entire 20-minute podcast was completely generated by an artificial intelligence system called Play.ht. The podcast was posted to the "podcast.ai" website, where it states that the entire podcast was generated by AI and that every week a new podcast is posted based on suggested topics/guests by fans.

Within the website's "about" section, it states that each episode is rendered with Play.ht's "ultra-realistic voices", which has been fed hours of conversations of whoever is featured in the episode. For example, the Steve Jobs interview with Joe Rogan, the AI was trained on Jobs' biography and all recordings of him that could be found online by the creators. The very same was done for Joe Rogan's part in the podcast.

You can listen to the podcast here.

While the creators behind the deepfaked podcast claim that their AI produces "ultra-realistic voices", the level of quality between Jobs and Rogan is easily distinguishable, with Rogan's voice lines sounding much more authentic compared to Jobs'. This seems to be a result of the lack of data fed into AI for Jobs' lines, as the Apple co-founder only has a small amount of "talking" found online compared to Rogan, who has and still is uploading long podcasts where he speaks for hours about various topics.