Elon Musk is now under federal investigation over the Twitter deal

The saga of Elon Musk purchasing the world's second-largest social media platform continues with a new court filing revealing that Musk is now under federal investigation.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

In a new court filing that was made public on Thursday, Elon Musk, who is currently moving forward with purchasing Twitter for $44 billion, now is now being looked into by federal authorities. Notably, the filing didn't specify what Musk was under investigation for exactly. Twitter moved to sue Musk back in July in an attempt to force the Tesla CEO to close the $44 billion acquisition, with Twitter's lawyers saying that Musk's legal team claimed "investigative privilege" when it was asked for specific documents.

Musk's legal team eventually provided Twitter with a "privilege log" that identified documents that would be withheld. Twitter said that Musk's privilege log referenced an email that was sent to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) along with a slide presentation that was sent to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). In a turn of events, one of Musk's lawyers, Alex Spiro, spoke to Reuters and said that Twitter's recent filing was a "misdirection... It is Twitter's executives that are under federal investigation."

Notably, Twitter declined to comment on the statements made by Spiro. It also declined to comment on the specific nature of the investigation, whether it be for Twitter or Musk.

In other news, a deceased Steve Jobs has sat down for a 20-minute interview with Joe Rogan, discussing various topics such as technology, religion, psychedelic drugs, and work ethic.