Elon Musk's X beats the Australian government in court over church stabbing videos

Elon Musk's X has won a reprieve in court against the Australian government's eSafety Commissioner over church stabbing videos on the social media platform.

The Australian government eSafety Commissioner entered into a legal battle against Elon Musk X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, over its refusal to remove a terrorist attack video from its platform.

Australia demanded that all social media platforms respect its laws that state its illegal to host any content that depicts a terrorist attack. All social platforms responded to Australia's call to remove the video depicting what the Australian governments eSafety Commissioner deemed a terrorist attack, which was content of an Australian man attacking bishop Mari Emmanuel in Sydney, Australia. X responded to the call and blocked Australia-based users from accessing the content.

However, the eSafety Commissioner argued this decision doesn't represent the removal of the posts, and then proceeded to demand X remove access to the content on a global scale. Musk vowed to challenge the requirement by the Australian government, and on Monday, X won a reprieve from a federal court judge who declined the eSafety Commissioner's bid to extend its injunction to remove the content from X.

"Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for ALL countries, which is what the Australian"eSafety Commissar"is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire Internet?" wrote Elon Musk on X at the time