The 2024 Polestar 3 makes its debut, $84,000 all-electric SUV

Swedish automaker Polestar officially unveiled the Polestar 3 electric performance SUV, a five-passenger EV that will have 517 horsepower and 300 miles charge range. The car is priced near $84,000 and will ship packed full of technology for drivers and passengers to make use of.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Polestar is a company jointly owned by Volvo and Chinese automaker Geely, which has relied on manufacturing vehicles in China. However, Polestar expects to start Polestar 3 assembly in the United beginning in mid-2024.

The Polestar 3 has a top speed of 130 miles per hour and will reach 0 to 60 mph in five seconds.

The inside of the car will feature a 14.5-inch display powered by Android Automotive OS running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Cockpit Platform. Of interesting note is NVIDIA's DRIVE AI computer platform responsible for processing information from sensors, cameras, and other technology in the Polestar 3.

3

As said by Thomas Ingenlath, CEO of Polestar, in a press statement:

"Polestar 3 is a powerful electric SUV that appeals to the senses with a distinct, Scandinavian design and excellent driving dynamics. It takes our manufacturing footprint to the next level, bringing Polestar production to the United States. We are proud and excited to expand our portfolio as we continue our rapid growth. This car has been designed as a Polestar from the start and features new defining characteristics for us - like the dual blade headlights, SmartZone and front aero wing."

Full energy consumption and range certification will be released sometime in 2023. The Polestar 3 is expected to launch in North America, Europe, and China during Q4 2023 - and will launch in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and the remaining parts of the world sometime in 2024.

Polestar currently has its hybrid Polestar 1 model and the fully-electric Polestar 2 model, with 30,000 electric units delivered so far in 2022. The company has ambitious plans and wants to increase sales of 29,000 last year to 290,000 units sold by the end of 2025.