All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Xbox makes big powerplays in mass market cloud gaming

Xbox is making big power plays in mass-market cloud gaming and is currently firing on all cylinders as cloud streaming plan accelerates and evolves.

Xbox makes big powerplays in mass market cloud gaming
Published Oct 10, 2022 5:32 PM CDT
1 minute & 58 seconds read time

Microsoft's cloud gaming plan is accelerating and will help the nascent market mature on a mass market level.

Xbox makes big powerplays in mass market cloud gaming 4 | TweakTown.com
2

Xbox's cloud gaming platform is evolving. Today Microsoft revealed two key developments that will help push cloud adoption, reach, and access to new levels. One announcement was actually a tease--Xbox boss Phil Spencer showed what appears to be an unannounced Xbox device, which is believed to be the often-rumored Xbox streaming box aimed at delivering console-free gaming through cloud gaming.

The other development seems small but is actually pretty big. Microsoft has added the ability to launch cloud games from its search engine Bing. If a game is offered on Xbox cloud streaming, searching for the game will bring up a dedicated play button that opens up a streaming link on the Xbox mainsite. Within two clicks, Game Pass Ultimate can jump right into a game via the browser.

These aren't the only recent big milestones in Microsoft's cloud gaming initiative.

Microsoft is bringing native xCloud streaming to TVs via the Game Pass app, which is coming to select TVs as a dedicated app. The initiative started in June when the Xbox Game Pass app appeared on the Samsung Gaming Hub.

This way gamers can access Xbox cloud games directly from their TVs without owning any Xbox hardware (except for a controller, of course).

Then there's the implications of Xbox's upcoming ad tech program, which could be folded into Game Pass and cloud streaming to offer lower-cost (or even free) access to specific games.

Bringing cloud game streaming to all devices is critical for mass-market adoption. xCloud streams to every platform: Directly in-browser, which is something that PlayStation Plus does not do (the app is required for PS Plus), on mobiles (again, PS Plus does not support this), and consoles.

The most interesting part is how cloud streaming is a natural extension of Microsoft's video games business in terms of value-oriented subscriptions and digital revenues. Many of the games offered on xCloud streaming support in-app purchases, and the subscription itself is geared more towards an extension of dedicated play--e.g. while commuting to and from work, playing a session while you're on a break, etc.

Read more: Microsoft's xCloud streaming is a boon for discovery and game sampling

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/10/2022 at 5:14 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.