Xbox Game Pass app turns Samsung TVs into Xbox consoles on June 30

Starting June 30, owners of Samsung's new 2022 smart TVs will be able to stream Xbox Game Pass games directly to their TVs. The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate application will be available in the Samsung Gaming Hub, and users can connect an Xbox or other controller to their TVs via Bluetooth to jump right into the games. Microsoft currently has 372 games available for cloud streaming including a multitude of heavy-hitting first-party and third-party titles across four generations of Xbox consoles.

That means hundreds of games in our Game Pass Ultimate library, and Fortnite without a subscription (subscription is still needed for other games)

Playing Xbox games on Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs will be a seamless experience - it will be similar to using any other streaming app on your TV.

It's simple, starting on June 30, access the Xbox app from the Samsung Gaming Hub or Media Hub and log into your existing Microsoft account, connect your favorite Bluetooth controller.

If you're a Game Pass Ultimate member, you'll have access to play loads of great cloud-enabled games, or you can jump into Fortnite without a subscription.

Microsoft's Ashley McKissick says the app will be available in 27 countries:

"Together, Samsung and Xbox partnered to bring Xbox Game Pass to the millions of Samsung Galaxy phones around the world, and now we are partnering again to bring our Xbox gaming experience to their 2022 Smart TVs. I'm excited for you to experience cloud gaming on Smart TVs on June 30 in 27 countries."