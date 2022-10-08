All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
First-party PS5 games now only timed exclusives on consoles

PlayStation Worldwide Studios boss Hermen Hulst says PlayStation games will stay on consoles for at least 1 year before crossover to the PC market.

Published Oct 8, 2022 8:47 PM CDT
PlayStation games will have a 1 year lead time on consoles over PC, and PS5 games are expected to stay on consoles for at least 1 year before coming to the PC market.

Sony is going all-in on PC and is bringing its once carefully-guarded PlayStation exclusives to Steam and the Epic Games Store. Before now Sony hadn't outlined its exact cadence pattern for bringing PlayStation games to PC; the new venture felt sporadic as older games like Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, God of War, and Spider-Man all crossing over to PC years after release.

Now as Sony starts ramping up its PC ports with four more releases on the horizon, PlayStation Worldwide Studios boss Hermen Hulst confirms that we should start seeing more PlayStation 5 exclusives jump over to PC. Sony's consoles will now instead have timed-exclusivity on some of its first-party games--a business model that Sony formerly used against competitors, but is now using to help widen availability of its products.

Sony has further outlined its plans for PC releases.

Hulst says that PlayStation 5 games will have at least one year on consoles before they release on PC.

"Going forward, we'll see a least a year between the releases on our own platform on PlayStation and on the PC platform," Hulst said in a recent interview with French YouTuber Julien Chieze.

Sony expects to earn $300 million from PC games in Fiscal Year 2022.

