ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4090 cards will cost $1600 to $1700 at launch

ZOTAC's fleet of custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards starts at $1599, up to $1699 for the flagship ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO.

Published Oct 5, 2022 7:49 PM CDT
NVIDIA announced its next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card not too long ago now, with the company saying that there would be a "starting price" of $1599... and ZOTAC is sticking to that.

ZOTAC's upcoming fleet of custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards will be priced from $1599 through to $1699, whereas the new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity graphics card will cost $1599, the overclocked model -- the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC -- will cost $1649.

2

The new flagship ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO will cost $1699 -- a full Benjamin more than the RTX 4090 Trinity non-OC card -- with GPU boost clocks of up to 2580MHz (more with OC) compared to 2535MHz and 2520MHz on the RTX 4090 Trinity OC and RTX 4090 Trinity, respectively.

I've been playing around with a bunch of custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards for the last few days, and while I can't say much, let me tell you: the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity for $1599 will most likely overclock just as good (15-60MHz) away from the flagship ZOTAC RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card.

All-in-all, ZOTAC isn't going to be breaching $2000 with its custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards when they launch next week on October 12 -- reviews of as many RTX 4090 graphics cards as humanly possible from me before then.

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

