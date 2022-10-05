ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4090 cards will cost $1600 to $1700 at launch
ZOTAC's fleet of custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards starts at $1599, up to $1699 for the flagship ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO.
NVIDIA announced its next-gen GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card not too long ago now, with the company saying that there would be a "starting price" of $1599... and ZOTAC is sticking to that.
ZOTAC's upcoming fleet of custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards will be priced from $1599 through to $1699, whereas the new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity graphics card will cost $1599, the overclocked model -- the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity OC -- will cost $1649.
The new flagship ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO will cost $1699 -- a full Benjamin more than the RTX 4090 Trinity non-OC card -- with GPU boost clocks of up to 2580MHz (more with OC) compared to 2535MHz and 2520MHz on the RTX 4090 Trinity OC and RTX 4090 Trinity, respectively.
- Read more: ZOTAC's new GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO has all the right curves
- Read more: ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 AMP Extreme ARIO spotted, new cooler, design
- Read more: ZOTAC RTX 4090: PCIe Gen5 cable can only be unplugged 30 times
I've been playing around with a bunch of custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards for the last few days, and while I can't say much, let me tell you: the ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4090 Trinity for $1599 will most likely overclock just as good (15-60MHz) away from the flagship ZOTAC RTX 4090 AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card.
All-in-all, ZOTAC isn't going to be breaching $2000 with its custom GeForce RTX 4090 graphics cards when they launch next week on October 12 -- reviews of as many RTX 4090 graphics cards as humanly possible from me before then.
ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX™ 3090 Ti AMP Extreme Holo 24GB GDDR6X (ZT-A30910B-10P)
|Today
|Yesterday
|7 days ago
|30 days ago
|CAD $2204.29
|CAD $1805.37
|CAD $1795.43
* Prices last scanned on 10/5/2022 at 8:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.