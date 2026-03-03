Highguard officially shutting down on March 12, less than two months on the market

Highguard is being pulled offline and will officially shut down on March 12, Wildlight Entertainment today announced.
The games industry will soon lay to rest another games-as-a-service title, and this time it's Highguard that will be interred to the live service graveyard. The developers at Wildlight today confirmed that Highguard will go dark on March 12 (which happens to be the same day that Black Ops Royale launches in Warzone).
Highguard will have been on the market for less than 2 months before its shut down, handily beating Concord's short lifespan of two weeks. The developers released a statement thanking players for their time and patience, and also confirming one last update will be released before the game goes offline permanently next week.
The saga of Highguard is the latest controversy of the video games industry that splashed over to the sensitive behind-the-scenes deals that fund much of the games on the market. It was revealed that Tencent was a surprise investor in Highguard, and the game essentially fell apart when Tencent pulled their funding for the project.
Before funding was pulled, Wildlight had planned an entire roadmap of content for Highguard that lasted through December.
Check below for the message from Wildlight's dev team on Highguard:
Today we're sharing difficult news. We have made the decision to permanently shut down Highguard on March 12.
Since launch, more than 2 million players stepped into Highguard's world. You shared feedback, created content, and many believed in what we were building. For that, we are deeply grateful.
Despite the passion and hard work of our team, we have not been able to build a sustainable player base to support the game long term. Servers will remain online until March 12th. We hope you'll jump in with us one more time to show your support and get those final great matches in while we still can.
The team is excited to release one final game update to enjoy in the remaining life of the game. We'll be adding a new Warden, a new weapon, account level progression, and skill trees! Full patch notes are coming, and we're targeting tonight or tomorrow morning for patch release.
From all of us at Wildlight, thank you for playing, for supporting us, and for being part of Highguard's story.