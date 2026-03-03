Highguard officially shutting down on March 12, less than two months on the market

Following a funding-pull from Chinese mega-company Tencent, Highguard is officially shutting down on March 12, less than two months after release.

Highguard is being pulled offline and will officially shut down on March 12, Wildlight Entertainment today announced.

The games industry will soon lay to rest another games-as-a-service title, and this time it's Highguard that will be interred to the live service graveyard. The developers at Wildlight today confirmed that Highguard will go dark on March 12 (which happens to be the same day that Black Ops Royale launches in Warzone).

Highguard will have been on the market for less than 2 months before its shut down, handily beating Concord's short lifespan of two weeks. The developers released a statement thanking players for their time and patience, and also confirming one last update will be released before the game goes offline permanently next week.

The saga of Highguard is the latest controversy of the video games industry that splashed over to the sensitive behind-the-scenes deals that fund much of the games on the market. It was revealed that Tencent was a surprise investor in Highguard, and the game essentially fell apart when Tencent pulled their funding for the project.

Before funding was pulled, Wildlight had planned an entire roadmap of content for Highguard that lasted through December.

Check below for the message from Wildlight's dev team on Highguard: