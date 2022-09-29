All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 retail box is ridiculously HUGE

The next-gen ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition graphics card retail box teased, and OMG it is absolutely, ridiculously massive. A true behemoth.

Published Sep 29, 2022 8:41 PM CDT
2 minutes & 33 seconds read time

Well, I guess it's confirmed: ASUS is really upgrading things across the board for NVIDIA's new flagship GeForce RTX 4090, with its custom ROG Strix RTX 4090 retail packaging teased... and it's way more than a handful.

The new ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition graphics card has arrived in the hands of the folks of Chiphell, with a shot of the retail packaging and man... there are just no words.

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 retail box is ridiculously HUGE 05 | TweakTown.com
7

The new ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 retail packaging, more than a handful...

It's absolutely huge, and from the photo alone it looks far bigger than the retail packaging for the ASUS ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC Edition graphics card that I reviewed not too long ago now. The packaging for that I said was absolutely huge, and would command a large portion of your shelf.

The photos of the comically huge RTX 4090 were tweeted by Hassan Mujtaba from Wccftech, with an all-caps tweet of "WHAT THE, THE SIZE OF THE FRICKIN BOX ALONE IS 🤯". Hassan followed it up with some other photos sourced from Chiphell, showing just how much of a handful the new custom ASUS ROG Strix RTX 4090 graphics card really is. Check it out:

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 retail box is ridiculously HUGE 06 | TweakTown.com
7

See, the card is absolutely GIGANTIC

The hands-on photo with the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 OC Edition graphics card (above) is another great display of just how big of a Big BOI this card really is. It's an absolute unit and something that deserves to be protected inside of your system. Use the bracket for this card, or I'm sure you're going to get some sag... but wow, it's just massive.

We already know the upcoming ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card has a 3.5-slot design, with a new vapor chamber, 30% more surface area, and more underneath the cooler -- helping out massively over the previous-gen RTX Strix GPU.

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 retail box is ridiculously HUGE 08 | TweakTown.com
7

The new ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, from the front

When the new ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card is "subjected to a 500W thermal load" the new cooling system allows for 5C cooler temperatures versus conventional vapor chamber designs. ASUS has also put some work into the Axial-tech fans, with a thicker design that packs 7 blades and full barrier rings that provide 23.8% more airflow and 19.3% more pressure than the previous-gen fans used on the ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090.

ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 retail box is ridiculously HUGE 09 | TweakTown.com
7

The new ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, from the back

Furthermore, ASUS isn't messing around with its flagship ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 featuring a 12+4 phase system that has 70A power stages. There are two power stages per phase fueling the Ada Lovelace GPU, for a total of 24+4. There's a digital controller on the ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 that has higher precision when detecting power, as well as better power conversion and balancing for less noise and signal interference.

ASUS says that you should "have no problem driving this beast of a graphics card" with a power supply like its own ROG Thor 1200P2 PSU, given its new ROG Strix GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card features native 16-pin PCIe 5.0 power connector support.

