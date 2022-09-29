All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NASA releases video of Hurricane Ian hitting Florida from space

NASA live-streamed Category 4 storm Hurricane Ian making landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida from its cameras aboard the International Space Station.

Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida.
Published Sep 29, 2022 3:35 AM CDT
1 minute & 49 seconds read time

The official landfall confirmation comes from the National Hurricane Center Twitter account that posted at 3:05 pm EDT that Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida.

Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida.
3

Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida.

Shortly after the announcement from the National Hurricane Center, which stated that the "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane had made landfall near Cayo Costa, Florida, NASA switched on its live stream to showcase the event from space. Officials reported Hurricane Ian brought wind speeds of 150 mph to the area it made landfall and that over the coming days, it's expected to move over central Florida, with forecasts estimating it will emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday.

NASA's video stream showcased just how large-scale a major storm can be, with the incredible views being captured by the cameras and astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS). In the days leading up to Hurricane Ian making landfall, astronauts aboard the ISS snapped photos of the major storm rolling into the region as it was gaining strength just south of Cuba. Officials warned Florida residents in the days before landfall was made to evacuate as Ian will cause rain, flooding, and destruction.

Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida.
3

Now, reports from AccuWeather indicate that Ian has caused destructive flooding in locations such as Fort Myers Beach and Naples. Additionally, the major hurricane's high-speed winds have cut the power to more than 1.9 million residents, with Florida's governor now saying that Hurricane Ian will rank in the top five hurricanes to ever make landfall in the state.

The publication also reports that Orlando has experienced more than a foot of heavy rainfall, and between 11 pm EDT Wednesday and 2 am Thursday, the region saw 3.70 inches of rain fall, with an additional 2.63 inches falling between 2 am EDT, and 3 am. Orlando International Airport has recorded a whopping 12.24 inches of rain, with officials reporting that it's still continuing to fall in combination with winds clocking speeds up to 60 mph.

Hurricane Ian has even caused problems for NASA as the space agency was forced to shelter its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which is expected to kick off NASA's Artemis 1 mission. The 322-foot rocket was rolled back into its hangar at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

NEWS SOURCES:space.com, accuweather.com, accuweather.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

