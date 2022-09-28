All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

International Space Station photographs Hurricane Ian gaining strength

NASA and the European Space Agency's International Space Station has photographed the massive Hurricane Ian gaining rolling into Cuba.

International Space Station photographs Hurricane Ian gaining strength
Published Sep 28, 2022 1:08 AM CDT
1 minute & 42 seconds read time

Picking up sustained wind speeds of 120 mph, Hurricane Ian pounded the western tip of Cuba with incredibly strong winds and is now making its way toward Florida.

According to reports from AccuWeather, Hurricane Ian has already become the strongest storm to make landfall in Cuba since 2017, and now the major hurricane has picked up intensity growing from a Category 3 hurricane to a Category 4 that is currently traveling over the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Meteorologists expect Ian to make landfall along the west coast of Florida on Wednesday during the late afternoon, hence the warnings that have already been sent out to residents in the danger-zone area that stretches from Tampa to Fort Myers.

Reports indicate that Ian will lose some intensity after breaking into a Category 4 storm as it will experience wind shear, which will disrupt the wind speed. However, AccuWeather forecasters still recommend Florida residents that are deciding to stay within the evacuation zone to prepare for a full-force major hurricane that will bring flooding, rain, high-speed winds, and likely coastal waters rising.

International Space Station photographs Hurricane Ian gaining strength 06 | TweakTown.com
2

NASA has taken to its International Space Station (ISS) Twitter account to share some images of Hurricane Ian moving across the ocean towards Florida, gaining in strength just south of Cuba. The images showcase the sheer size of Hurricane Ian and how views some space can really put into perspective of the true scale of the planet and the size of naturally occurring events such as hurricanes.

Hurricane Ian has caused many residents to flee their homes to safer locations, and NASA has done the very same but with its Space Launch System (SLS) rocket for its Artemis 1 mission. The large rocket was rolled back into the Vehicle Assembly Building at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Monday to shelter it from the coming major storm. The decision by NASA to roll back the SLS rocket into shelter came after updated weather predictions for the coming Hurricane Ian indicated it was going to impact the Kennedy area.

If you are interested in reading more on that story, check out the link below.

Buy at Amazon

DALIX NASA Hat Baseball Cap Washed Cotton Embroidered Logo Pigment Dye

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$16.99
$16.99$16.99$16.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/28/2022 at 3:17 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:edition.cnn.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown™ uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.