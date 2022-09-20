All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutPrivacyForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Star Citizen breaks $500 million in crowdsourced funding

Star Citizen has raised more than $500 million in crowdsourced funding since 2012 and over $77 million in 2022, and over 4 million players worldwide.

Star Citizen breaks $500 million in crowdsourced funding
Published Sep 20, 2022 3:05 PM CDT
1 minute & 33 seconds read time

Star Citizen has now broken $500 million in crowdsourced funding, with over $77 million generated in 2022 so far.

Star Citizen breaks 0 million in crowdsourced funding 1 | TweakTown.com
2

Star Citizen continues its galaxy-spanning budget as one of the most expensive video games in the history of the industry. The long-running space sim has broken half a billion in total funding through pledges and in-game purchases over the past 10 years, making it one of the largest independent game investments on the market.

At the time of writing, Star Citizen has raised $500.067 million and there are over 4 million players. Star Citizen managed to raise over $77.121 million throughout 2022 so far.

The live service title is still well in development and Roberts Space Industries has over 50 different teams working on various updates, tweaks and fixes, and major content expansions like Squadron 42, the singleplayer campaign that's a spiritual successor to the Wing Commander series.

The studio actually has its own roadmap tracker site that outlines everything all the teams are working on, including various game adjustments, new ships and weapons and locations, and everything else in between. The teams have delivered hundreds of various fixes and additions to one of the longest-running and most lucrative independent games of the modern era.

As for Squadron 42, the star-studded expansion starring the likes of Mark Hammill and Gillian Anderson could be 1-2 years away from release.

"It could be one or two years more. [Chris Roberts] is spending more time over here with the Squadron 42 team and with our other developers, but it'll be this year when he moves over for longer periods of time," Cloud Imperium Games Chief Operating Officer Carl Jones said during a MCV Develop interview.

"Hopefully, that means we can progress Squadron 42 through to completion faster. We want to get that game finished, but it will be finished when it's ready."

Buy at Amazon

Saints Row 2022 - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/20/2022 at 3:05 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:robertsspaceindustries.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

    Related Tags

    Newsletter Subscription
    Latest News
    View More News
    Latest Reviews
    View More Reviews
    Latest Articles
    View More Articles
    Partner Content
    Advertise With Us

    TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    © 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.