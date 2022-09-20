Star Citizen breaks $500 million in crowdsourced funding

Star Citizen has now broken $500 million in crowdsourced funding, with over $77 million generated in 2022 so far.

Star Citizen continues its galaxy-spanning budget as one of the most expensive video games in the history of the industry. The long-running space sim has broken half a billion in total funding through pledges and in-game purchases over the past 10 years, making it one of the largest independent game investments on the market.

At the time of writing, Star Citizen has raised $500.067 million and there are over 4 million players. Star Citizen managed to raise over $77.121 million throughout 2022 so far.

The live service title is still well in development and Roberts Space Industries has over 50 different teams working on various updates, tweaks and fixes, and major content expansions like Squadron 42, the singleplayer campaign that's a spiritual successor to the Wing Commander series.

The studio actually has its own roadmap tracker site that outlines everything all the teams are working on, including various game adjustments, new ships and weapons and locations, and everything else in between. The teams have delivered hundreds of various fixes and additions to one of the longest-running and most lucrative independent games of the modern era.

As for Squadron 42, the star-studded expansion starring the likes of Mark Hammill and Gillian Anderson could be 1-2 years away from release.

"It could be one or two years more. [Chris Roberts] is spending more time over here with the Squadron 42 team and with our other developers, but it'll be this year when he moves over for longer periods of time," Cloud Imperium Games Chief Operating Officer Carl Jones said during a MCV Develop interview.

"Hopefully, that means we can progress Squadron 42 through to completion faster. We want to get that game finished, but it will be finished when it's ready."