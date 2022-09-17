Phil Spencer meets with Hideo Kojima, likely discussing new Xbox game

Xbox, not PlayStation or Nintendo, is showcasing games at Tokyo Game Show 2022 and have stopped by Japanese game dev offices like Kojima Productions.

Xbox gaming president Phil Spencer is currently in Japan and has met up with a lot of overseas developers making new games for Xbox, including Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima.

Back at E3 2022, Hideo Kojima confirmed he was creating an innovative new experience for Xbox. Months prior to Kojima's confirmation, reports said that the developer was making a new cloud game for Microsoft's growing online infrastructure. It looks like Kojima has shown Phil Spencer the project...and possibly even other horror directors like Jordan Peele.

"Yes, there is a game I have always wanted to make. It's a completely new game and one that no one has ever experienced or seen before. I've waited a very long time for the day when I could finally start to create it," Kojima said at the Bethesda-Xbox E3 showcase earlier this year.

"With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never before seen concept. It may take some time, but I'm looking forward to teaming up with Xbox Game Studios and hope to bring you some exciting news in the future."

We've been reporting on Kojima's new experimental game since 2019. Back then I guessed that it could be an interactive film-game hybrid based on Kojima's interesting-sounding horror game idea. Leaks indicate that the horror game is entitled Overdose and will star Death Stranding's Margaret Qualley.

Kojima Productions also released a new teaser starring Elle Fanning, who is believed to either be included in Death Stranding 2, or the new game Overdose.

Phil Spencer has told CNBC that there's lots of optimism about Xbox's presence in Japan, and that his executive team is currently meeting with high-profile Japanese developers to discuss new projects.

"It's been a while since we could travel here as a team and work on the partnerships. We had our great showcase last night. I love the fact that that we had 18 Asian games in our showcase, that investment in partnership continues to pay off," Spencer said.

"When we think about the globe and where Xbox has to work extra hard, here in Japan...it's definitely a market for us where we've got to go boots on the ground, meet with partners, making sure they trust us and understand our platform vision. That'

"I'm here, I'm spending time in meeting rooms in developer meetings with controllers in hand talking about what developers are building, talking about their vision they have for their next creation however that might show up--cloud or whatever they want to do--and make sure at Xbox we're building the best canvas for them in creating the games they want to build."