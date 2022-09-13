Microsoft Surface Gaming laptops: high-end Intel CPU + NVIDIA GPU

Microsoft could be working on some new gaming-focused Surface products, with a new Surface Gaming laptop teased in some fresh rumors from Prime Gaming, with a spec sheet on the purported new gaming laptop leaked.

The new Microsoft Surface Gaming laptop should roll out with a 16-inch PixelSense Flow Display, with a native resolution of 2560 x 1440 (1440p) and refresh rate of 165Hz as well as Dolby Vision support. The spec sheet suggests Microsoft will be offering the option between mid-range and higher-end Intel 12th Gen Core "Alder Lake" mobile CPUs. Microsoft will reportedly offer two options: Core i7-12700H (14-core) or the Core i5-12500H (12-core).

3

Microsoft's new Surface Gaming laptop has 16GB of LPDDR4x memory by default, with the option for up to 32GB LPDDR4x memory. GPU wise, Microsoft would offer options of between an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPU with 8GB GDDR6 memory or the GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Laptop GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory.

There will be a few SSD storage options with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities that are removable if you want to upgrade your SSD in the future. Microsoft's new Surface Gaming laptop is said to have up to 15 hours of battery life for the higher-end Core i7 model, while there should be up to 16 hours of battery life for the Core i5 model. Microsoft is saying that's under "typical device usage" so we don't really know what that means.

Microsoft is using a 102-127W power supply alongside that up-to-16-hours battery inside of the Surface Gaming laptop, with I/O including 3 x USB 4.0 / Thunderbolt 4 Type-C ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. Microsoft is also supporting connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6 and BT v5.1.

We are expecting a chassis that measures in 14.07" x 9.65" x 0.77" for the Microsoft Surface Gaming laptop, and more details of it soon, hopefully. We should expect some form of major Xbox injection into the Surface Gaming laptop, as Microsoft would want it to be a gaming laptop centered around Xbox, for obvious reasons.

As for the reveal, Microsoft could choose CES 2023 in Las Vegas which kicks off in the first week of 2023 for its Surface Gaming laptop.