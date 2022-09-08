Store
Crystal Dynamics and Eidos gain control of Deus Ex, Tomb Raider IPs

Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal have now gained full control over the franchises they've made including Tomb Raider, Thief, Legacy of Kain, Deus Ex.

Published Sep 8, 2022 3:13 PM CDT
1 minute & 46 seconds read time

It's official: Square Enix no longer owns major franchises like Tomb Raider, Deus Ex, Legacy of Kain, and Thief.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Today is a big day for The Embracer Group and its newly-acquired studios, Eidos Montreal and Crystal Dynamics. The duo were previously owned by Square Enix, who notoriously shed its Western games division so it could double-down on more guaranteed hits and more tightly control budgets after major flops like The Avengers, which reportedly lost the publisher $200 million.

Now both studios have full creative control over major franchises--some of which have been on ice for many, many y ears. Crystal Dynamics has taken control over Tomb Raider and Legacy of Kain, and has begun pre-production on a new Tomb Raider game built in Unreal Engine 5. Eidos Montreal is now free to make more Deus Ex games--a big deal considering Mankind Divided's ending--and even jump back into the Thief franchise.

Read Also: Analysis: Why Square Enix sold its Western division to Embracer Group

"To put things simply, the big change is that Eidos-Montreal (or its affiliates) is now the owner of the games it developed, like the Deus Ex and Thief games, and the controller of the data obtained from the various gameplay metrics tracked in its titles," Eidos Montreal announced on its website.

"We are excited to inform you that Crystal Dynamics has taken control of several game franchises-including TOMB RAIDER and Legacy of Kain-from the games' previous owner, Square Enix Limited," Crystal Dynamics said in a blog post.

"As a result of this change, Crystal Dynamics (or its affiliate) is now the owner of these games and the controller of the gameplay and personal data related to them."

NEWS SOURCES:eidosmontreal.com, crystald.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

