Elon Musk slams Amazon's new The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Elon Musk has given his thoughts on the recently released The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV show.

Amazon has finally released The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and more than 25 million people have viewed the first two episodes, according to Amazon's recently released numbers. The first two episodes have been released, and the response from the audience has been mixed, with some viewers being impressed and excited about the series and others criticizing Amazon's choices. It seems that SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk falls into the latter of the two groups.

Musk took to his personal Twitter account to simply write, "Tolkien is turning in his grave", which was quickly followed by an additional tweet that gave some insight into Musk's reasoning. Musk wrote that almost every male character seen in the show is a "coward, a jerk or both", adding that "only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice". Stemming from Musk's previous comment, the Tesla founder switched to a screenshot of his comment section with the caption, "and 90% of my comments are bots", seemingly poking fun at the continuous debate over Twitter's total number of bot/spam accounts.

In other Musk-related news, Neil deGrasse Tyson recently explained just how big numbers can get, using Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk's net worth as a starting point. The famous astrophysicist began by saying that with $100 billion in cash, one can wrap around the Earth two-hundred times if the notes were placed end-to-end. With the leftover money from wrapping the Earth twice, there would still be enough to stack it to the Moon and back ten times.

Read more: Neil deGrasse Tyson explains big numbers like Elon Musk's net worth

Additionally, NASA has recently agreed to pay Elon Musk's SpaceX $1.4 billion to be the mode of transportation to the International Space Station (ISS). The space agency recently booked in several more missions to the ISS, and given SpaceX's position in the space transportation market, they were the obvious choice to ensure the continuous operations of the floating laboratory.

Furthermore, NASA recently called off the launch of Artemis 1, citing a malfunction with the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's fuel line that was unable to be repaired before the launch window closed. NASA's Administrator Bill Nelson recently commented on the launch cancellation saying that the space agency is prioritizing safety before anything else, and that the new launch window target is sometime in early October. Furthermore, NASA and China have encountered a never-before-seen problem with landing on the Moon.