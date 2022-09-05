Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

NASA calls off launch for most powerful rocket ever built

NASA has decided to call off the second launch attempt for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that was scheduled to launch on Saturday.

Published Sep 5, 2022 12:04 AM CDT
2 minutes & 6 seconds read time

Over the weekend, NASA scrubbed its second launch attempt for the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that was slated to liftoff from the surface of Earth on September 3.

NASA took to its blog and social channels to give a detailed update on the condition of the rocket and the reason why the launch was unfortunately scrubbed. Writing on NASA's blog, the space agency explained that officials detected a liquid hydrogen leak that was traced back to a fuel feed line between the SLS rocket and the stored liquid hydrogen. Engineers tried three separate times to reseal the fuel feed line, but all attempts were unsuccessful.

The space agency explains that since the second launch attempt was scrubbed, it will need to roll the SLS rocket and Orion spacecraft back to the VAB before another launch attempt as the system's batteries require a reset. NASA's Associate Administrator for Exploration Systems Development, Jim Free, explained via a teleconference that the space agency doesn't go into launches such as the Artemis 1 "lightly" and that a launch doesn't happen if the agency isn't sure it's going to work.

NASA calls off launch for most powerful rocket ever built 25 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Free also explained that NASA officials are currently conducting a fault tree analysis that, when finished, will explain why a leak of this magnitude occurred. NASA scrubbed its first launch attempt because of a fuel leak, but according to Free, the leak that caused the postponing of the second launch attempt is different. Free explained that during the chill down process, there was an inadvertent pressurization event on the hydrogen transfer line that presented itself when NASA changed from slow fill to fast fill.

Notably, the rocket itself, along with all of the hardware, hasn't been damaged, despite NASA's operations team deeming the leak "large". As for repairs, engineers will assess the damaged area and determine if the SLS can be repaired at the launch pad or will need to be rolled back to the workshop. NASA has canceled any launch attempts in early September and is now targeting new launch dates in October.

If you are interested in reading more about Artemis 1 or NASA, check out the below stories for more relevant information about the space agency's future missions.

Buy at Amazon

NASA Artemis we are going Moon SLS Worm Insignia T-Shirt

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$19.99
$19.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 9/5/2022 at 12:55 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:blogs.nasa.gov, bbc.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
Partner Content

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.