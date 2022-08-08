All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AI asked to create an image of what death looks like

An artificial intelligence has been asked to produce an image of what death looks like, and it has created a few different images.

@JakConnorTT
Published Aug 8, 2022 5:25 AM CDT
An artificial intelligence has been asked to create an image of what death looks like, and the results are simply stunning.

The artificial intelligence (AI) that was asked to create the images seen in the above video is called MidJourney, which was created by David Holtz, co-founder of Leap Motion, and is currently run by a small self-funded team that has several well-known advisors such as Jim Keller, known for his work at AMD, Apple, Tesla, and Intel, Nat Friedman, the CEO of Github, and Bill Warner, the founder of Avid Technology and inventor of nonlinear video editing.

MidJourney is an incredible piece of technology, and it recently went into open beta, which means anyone can try it by simply heading over to its dedicated Discord server. Users can enter "/imagine", followed by a text prompt of what they want the AI to produce. Users have been testing the AI's capabilities by entering descriptive words such as HD, hyper-realistic, 4K, wallpaper, and more. All of which work perfectly.

As for the predictive capability of MidJourney, none of the images seen in this article or any other source should be taken as a prediction. MidJourney was created to expand the human species' imaginative power, not predictions.

Using MidJourney's image generation algorithms, users are able to create ultra-realistic images of whatever they wish. The possibilities are truly endless, and with accurate text inputs, you can create wallpaper-worthy images. I tested the AI and created several images that are now being used as wallpapers, but what was more impressive was what the other users in the Discord were making. Below are some examples of what I found and what the user inputted into the AI to get the result.

Use MidJourney AI here.

AI asked to create an image of what death looks like 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

- A detailed futuristic soldier portrait gas mask, slightly visible shoulders, explosion in background

AI asked to create an image of what death looks like 02 | TweakTown.com

- A detailed oli painting of final fantasy XIII versus battle of light and darkness

AI asked to create an image of what death looks like 03 | TweakTown.com

- Universe

AI asked to create an image of what death looks like 04 | TweakTown.com

- A young boy sleeping on a mat , smiling at the camera , big brown eyes , hyper realistic , 4K , very clear

AI asked to create an image of what death looks like 05 | TweakTown.com

- Cyberpunk cat, 4K, red glasses, ultra realistic

NEWS SOURCES:tiktok.com, twitter.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

