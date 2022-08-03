All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1
🔥 GIVEAWAY: Netac RAM - Shadow RGB DDR5-4800 & Shadow II DDR5-4800 🔥

AI asked to show an image of humanity's greatest threat

An artificial intelligence has been asked to produce an image of what it believes to be the greatest threat to humanity.

@JakConnorTT
Published Wed, Aug 3 2022 1:02 AM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

An artificial intelligence model that is designed to produce images out of the text entered into a chat box has been asked to produce images on humanity's greatest threat.

The artificial intelligence used to produce these images is called Craiyon, formerly known as DALLE mini. The change of name followed its rise in popularity as OpenAI, the Elon Musk-founded company behind the GPT-3 model, asked its creators Boris Dayma and Pedro Cuenca to change the name of the text-to-image AI to make the models more distinguishable from each other.

Now the Craiyon AI is asked many questions every day by users around the world that wish to test their imagination on what the AI can produce and at what level of accuracy. Anyone can visit the Craiyon website to try the AI out for themselves. Many users have found that AI can create incredibly artistic and original wallpapers for phones and desktops.

If you want to try Craiyon, check it out here.

AI asked to show an image of humanity's greatest threat 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

NASA Roll-Top Backpack - Blue and Grey Backpack

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$82.95
$82.95$82.95$79.95
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2022 at 12:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:tiktok.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.