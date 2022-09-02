Free-speech champion Andrew Tate sends cease and desist to YouTuber

Free-speech champion Andrew Tate that was recently declared excommunicado by most social media platforms, has filed a cease and desist against H3H3 Productions YouTuber Ethan Klein.

Andrew Tate was recently removed from all major social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube, with the internet superstar being removed for violations of various community guidelines and standards. Many of the social media platforms found Tate's content and reuploaded Tate-centered content in violation of hate speech, citing misogynistic views.

In response to this banning, Tate created a "final message" video that was posted to his website. The 1-hour+ video delved deep into the topic of his banning and why Tate believes it's unjustified, and how he will continue in the future. Tate goes in his childhood, his relationship with women, the "false internet image" that has been created of him, his true intentions behind his content, how this is a violation of freedom of speech, and more.

Largely left out of the video was Tate's creation of what could be the most successful affiliate-marketing scheme to internet fame yet, which involved Tate and his professors at Hustler's University to encourage paying members to create Tate-centered content for social media platforms using his old videos. One of the best ways to make money in Hustler's University was to re-create Tate's content, with the group even encouraging members to use content that was controversial for better results.

Read more: Andrew Tate closes Hustlers University after his big social media ban

Hustler's University members that had an affiliate link with the group received a percentage of the $49.99 sign-up fee. This tactic spread among thousands of HU members, who were all trying to generate the most viral video of Tate to get the most money from their affiliate links, was extremely effective as Tate was, for a period of time, the most Google'd person on the planet.

Now that Tate has been removed, he has appeared in various publications where he said he was "playing a character" and that he's a symbol of freedom of speech being under attack. Additionally, Tate has filed a cease and desist letter to Ethan Klein from H3H3 Productions and The H3 Podcast, which demands the YouTuber stops talking about him publicly. Klein posed the question to Tate's "free speech champions," highlighting the purported hypocrisy of Tate's decision to effectively silence Klein while championing free speech.

As Tate continues his departure from social media it will be interesting to see if more creators get by cease and desist letters, and what this will mean for the public consensus on such a polarizing individual. Other creators such as Logan Paul, who recently dived into the topic on the Impaulsive podcast, discussing the position of being a creator on a social media platform that is owned by a company that needs to hit a bottom line and how controversial creators put those companies at risk of losing money.