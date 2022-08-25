Store
All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcBattlefield 2042RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

PS5 price increasing in Canada, Australia, Europe, and more countries

Due to the 'economic environment,' Sony is raising the PlayStation 5's retail price ahead of the largest shipment of consoles in PlayStation history.

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Reddit
@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 25, 2022 8:46 AM CDT
2 minutes & 22 seconds to read

Sony is increasing the PlayStation 5's price tag in key regions like Canada, Europe, China, Mexico, and Japan--basically everywhere except the United States.

PS5 price increasing in Canada, Australia, Europe, and more countries 52 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Today Sony made one of its most unpopular decisions in gaming since the PS3 era. The gaming giant is raising the price of the PlayStation 5 to reflect market inflation across the globe. Sony is one of the many Japanese games companies that saw their earnings slide as consumers pared back game spending. PlayStation's operating income dropped by nearly 50% in converted yen-to-USD rates in the Q1 period.

To make up for this drop, and to maximize hardware earnings, Sony is raising the price of the base and digital PS5 systems. The price hike, which is effective immediately except for Japan, comes months before Sony prepares the largest shipment of PlayStation 5 consoles in the history of the entire brand. Sony wants to ship 18 million PS5s during this fiscal year and plans to make Holiday 2022 the big season for PS5 availability.

PS5 price increasing in Canada, Australia, Europe, and more countries 19 | TweakTown.com

Like Microsoft, Sony has traditionally sold PlayStation consoles at a loss. Game sales and services make up the lion's share of Sony's earnings. However, the PS5 recently hit positive profit margins and Sony wants to keep it that way. The company made $1.04 billion from hardware revenues in Q1 FY2022 driven by the PlayStation 5...however that was down from last year's $1.1 billion.

The PlayStation 5 has currently sold 21.7 million units, and Sony wants to hit over 37 million unit shipments by March 2023.

PS5 price increasing in Canada, Australia, Europe, and more countries 34 | TweakTown.com

Check below for a full list of revised pricing for each market.

"We're seeing high global inflation rates, as well as adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries. Based on these challenging economic conditions, SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States," Sony's Jim Ryan said in the announcement.

Europe

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - €549.99
  • PS5 Digital Edition - €449.99

UK

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - £479.99
  • PS5 Digital Edition - £389.99

Japan (effective Sept. 15, 2022)

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - ¥60,478 yen (including tax)
  • PS5 Digital Edition - ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

China

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - ¥4,299 yuan
  • PS5 Digital Edition - ¥3,499 yuan

Australia

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - AUD $799.95
  • PS5 Digital Edition - AUD $649.95

Mexico

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - MXN $14,999
  • PS5 Digital Edition - MXN $12,499

Canada

  • PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive - CAD $649.99
  • PS5 Digital Edition - CAD $519.99
Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/25/2022 at 8:46 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:blog.playstation.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles

TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and Google's Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.