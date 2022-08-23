Store
China's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA

Birentech's new BR100 GPU is the best China has in its arsenal: 77 billion transistors, 7nm process node, 64GB of HBM2e at 2.3TB/sec, PCIe 5.0 and 550W.

@anthony256
Published Aug 23, 2022 9:01 PM CDT
Birentech has rolled out some new details on its new Biren BR100 GPU, with the Chinese company revealing more on its powerful new GPU at Hot Chips 34.

China's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 02 | TweakTown.com
The new Birentech BR100 GPU uses an in-house GPU architecture, baked onto the 7nm process node and packing 77 billion transistors in total. Quite the hefty monolithic GPU from Birentech, competing directly against AMD and NVIDIA.

China's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 03 | TweakTown.com

The BR100 GPU inside is fabricated on TSMC's 2.5D CoWoW design with 300MB of on-chip cache, with 64GB of HBM2e memory with 2.3TB/sec of memory bandwidth on the PCIe 5.0 x16 (CXL interconnect protocol). Birentech is using two chiplets on its BR100 GPU, with each of the GPU chiplets packing 16 SPCs (Streaming Processing Clusters). BR100 has a 550W TDP, and comes in an OAM module.

China's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 05 | TweakTown.com

Each of the SPCs has 16 EUs with 4 of the EUs making up an internal Compute Unit (CU) that has 64KB of L1 cache (LSC) with the SPC sharing 8MB of L2 cache through all of the Execution Units (EUs). In total, BR100 has 32 SPCs with 512 EUs, 256MB of L2 cache, and 8MB of L1 cache.

China's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 06 | TweakTown.comChina's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 07 | TweakTown.com

During Hot Chips 34, Birentech showed off the BR100 architecture diagram where we can see that the Execution Unit has 16 streaming processing cores (V-Core) and a single Tensor Engine (T-Core)... Tensor Engine... ring any bells? Birentech has 40KB of TLR (Thread Local Register), 4 SFUs, and a TDA (Tensor Data Accelerator).

Each of the CUs are capable of housing 4, 8, or up to 16 EUs in total. Birentech's new BR100 and its V-Core is a general-purpose SIMT processor with 16 cores that supports FP32, FP16, INT32, and INT16. There's also support for SFU, Load/Store, and Data Processing, with deep learning operations performed in the form of Batch Norm, ReLu, and more.

China's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 21 | TweakTown.comChina's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 22 | TweakTown.com
China's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 23 | TweakTown.comChina's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 24 | TweakTown.com

BR100 packs an enhanced SIMT model that is capable of running up to 128K threads on 32 SPs in a super-scalr mode (static and dynamic). The T-Cores are designed to boost AI-powered tasks like MMA, Convulution, and more.

China's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 25 | TweakTown.comChina's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 26 | TweakTown.com
China's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 27 | TweakTown.comChina's most powerful GPU: Biren BR100 keeps up with AMD and NVIDIA 28 | TweakTown.com

Birentech compares its new BR100 GPU against NVIDIA's current-gen Ampere A100 (the company just detailed its new Hopper H100 GPU which is a monster). In these benchmarks, the BR100 will smash the NVIDIA Ampere A100 GPU (without independent testing). BR100 beats A100 in multiple HPC workloads, to the tune of 2.5x the performance of A100.

NVIDIA might have unveiled its new Hopper H100 GPU, but it's not like Birentech's new BR100 isn't impressive. NVIDIA has 80 billion transistors forming its new Hopper H100, Birentech has 77 billion transistors inside BR100. BR100 is built on 7nm, H100 is built on 4nm (enhanced 5nm, optimized by TSMC for NIVDIA and H100).

NEWS SOURCE:wccftech.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

