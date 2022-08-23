AMD Ryzen 5 7600X engineering sample CPU hits the Chinese black market

AMD's new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" processors will launch next month, so now that retail versions of the CPUs are hitting reviewers, engineering samples (ES) variants are hitting the black market.

VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

An alleged AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" engineering sample (ES) has turned up on the Chinese black market, with the seller noting the CPU has a base clock of 4.4GHz, much lower than the retail specs. AMD is expected to have a 4.7GHz base clock on the Ryzen 5 7600X processor, while boost clocks are expected to reach 5.3GHz on the retail CPU.

AMD's new Ryzen 5 7600X engineering sample (ES) processor is listed for 9999 RMB, which works out to just under $1500 without shipping. The price isn't solid as the seller requests direct contact with them before the purchase is made final and you get the engineering sample Ryzen 5 7600X chip sent to you. I don't know why you would when it requires a new AM5 socket motherboard... which you can't buy just yet.

We only just got our first look at AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7 7700X "Zen 4" processor, which is an 8-core, 16-thread member of the first wave of Zen 4 chips from AMD. First it was the Ryzen 7 7700X, now the Ryzen 5 7600X, ahead of the flagship Ryzen 9 7950X processor that will pack a much larger 16 cores and 32 threads at up to 5.7GHz with 170W TDP and $799+ price tag expected.

AMD is expected to unveil and detail its new Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPUs, new X670E + X670 motherboards, and DDR5 EXPO memory overclocking technology on August 29. As for the release, we're looking at September 27 which is the same day Intel is announcing its new 13th Gen Core "Raptor Lake" CPUs and new Z790 flagship motherboards. What a month September 2022 is gearing up to be, hey!

AMD Ryzen 7000 series 'Zen 4' CPU expected features:

Up To 16 Zen 4 Cores and 32 Threads

Over 15% Performance Uplift In Single-Threaded Apps

Brand New Zen 4 CPU Cores (IPC / Architectural Improvements)

Brand New TSMC 5nm process node with 6nm IOD

25% Performance Per Watt Improvement Vs Zen 3

>35% Overall Performance Improvement Vs Zen 3

8-10% Instructions Per Clock (IPC) Improvement Vs Zen 3

Support on AM5 Platform With LGA1718 Socket

New X670E, X670, B650E, B650 Motherboards

Dual-Channel DDR5 Memory Support

Up To DDR5-5600 Native (JEDEC) Speeds

28 PCIe Lanes (CPU Exclusive)

105-120W TDPs (Upper Bound Range ~170W)

AMD Ryzen 7000 series "Zen 4" CPU pricing: