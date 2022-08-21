SEGA is turning more 90s Genesis and Dreamcast classics into movies

Following Sonic The Hedgehog movie's billion-dollar success, SEGA is transforming more of its iconic 1990s cult gaming hits into feature-length films.

SEGA has announced plans to adapt two more iconic gaming franchises into feature-length films: Comix Zone and Space Channel 5.

The billion-dollar success of the Sonic The Hedgehog films has changed how games companies think about film adaptations. Sonic broke the decades-long curse that Nintendo originally started with the ill-fated Mario Bros. film with Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo. Now SEGA wants to expand its properties even more, and has announced plans to bring more of its games to the big screen.

Comix Zone and Space Channel 5 are the next round of games getting the silver screen treatment. Comix Zone, a stylish side-scrolling beat-em-up where a comic artist gets pulled into his comic book creation, was released in 1995 for the SEGA Genesis. Space Channel 5 is another cult hit released on the SEGA Dreamcast in 1999 as a dancing game with a distinct 1960s retro-futurism style.

Both franchises offer unique opportunities to create strikingly colorful films that should bridge generational gaps between older 30-something gamers who grew up with the titles and newer viewers/gamers who have an affinity for older classics.

Meanwhile, Sonic 3 is in full production with a slated release in 2024.

