Elden Ring sales hit 16.6 million total with 3.2 million sold in Q1

Elden Ring continues its massive success with 3.2 million copies sold in Q1, pushing total game sales to 16.6 million across the globe on all platforms.

Published Aug 18, 2022 11:37 AM CDT
Elden Ring's continued success helps Bandai Namco earn $312 million in game sales, up more than 50% year-over-year.

Elden Ring is one of the best-selling games in recent memory and one of Bandai Namco's most powerful titles. In a recent Q1 presentation (Japanese), Bandai Namco confirms that Elden Ring has sold a total of 16.6 million copies worldwide across PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Since the last figure was 13.4 million as of FY21's end on March 31, 2022, the new numbers indicate Elden Ring moved about 3.2 million copies during April - June.

Bandai Namco's total game sales earnings are up over 50% year-over-year to $312.98 million driven in no small part by Elden Ring's success. In fact, the game made up nearly 1/3rd of total game volume sales during the period. Bandai Namco also saw significant boosts in total digital gaming profits, which hit a new all-time high of $227.28 million.

Elden Ring sales

  • First two weeks - 12 million
  • March 31, 2022 - 13.4 million
  • June 30, 2022 - 16.6 million

Elden Ring could very well hit 20 million unit sales by mid-year or the holiday 2022 period.

These figures are quite a feat considering Bandai Namco didn't release any new games during the quarter. The publisher says Elden Ring is now officially a franchise and that more content is on the way.

"Please look forward to more of "ELDEN RING" as an IP (characters and other intellectual property) in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games," reads a press release issued out at the beginning of th eyear.

NEWS SOURCES:bandainamco.co.jp, gamebiz.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

