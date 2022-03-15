All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Elden Ring now officially a franchise, game hits 12 million sales

Elden Ring is one of Bandai Namco's best-selling games of all time with 12 million copies sold worldwide in its first two weeks.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 15 2022 9:48 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Elden Ring has sold over 12 million copies as of March 14, becoming one of Bandai Namco's best-selling games of all time.

Elden Ring now officially a franchise, game hits 12 million sales 43 | TweakTown.com

FromSoftware's new masterpiece RPG has hit an incredible sales milestone of 12 million+ physical and digital copies purchased worldwide. With figures like these, it's implied that Elden Ring has made over $500 million in game sales revenues across all platforms in just 17 days (nearly 3 weeks).

Elden Ring is so successful that Bandai Namco has declared it a full IP series that will expand with more content. The publisher mentions that Elden Ring could cross over to other mediums outside of video games.

"Please look forward to more of "ELDEN RING" as an IP (characters and other intellectual property) in hopes of expanding beyond the realm of games," reads the press release.

Some interesting tidbits:

  • Elden Ring launched simultaneously across worldwide markets in 14 languages on all platforms (except Switch)
  • The game has sold nearly 1/2 of Dark Souls' entire lifetime sales (as of 2020)
Buy at Amazon

Elden Ring - PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$59.99
$59.99$59.99$59.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/15/2022 at 9:48 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bandainamco.co.jp

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.