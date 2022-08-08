AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs are now available to buy

AMD unleashes its Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs into the DIY market, absolutely crushing the competition: sorry, Intel.

If you were in the market for the most absolute balls-to-the-wall consumer CPU money can buy, then look no further than AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor, which is now available in DIY market for you to buy.

AMD's new flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX is a 64-core, 128-thread monster CPU with clocks of up to 4.5GHz, 256MB of L3 cache, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0, support for 8-channel DDR5, and a 280W TDP. Now that it's in the DIY market, you can buy it online or at your retailer of choice... and it also means reviews are out.

AMD has killed off the Ryzen Threadripper non-PRO series, where it is unifying the product line for consumers: meaning that all future Ryzen Threadripper CPUs will be using the same CPU socket, chipset, and "PRO" branding. The CPU itself doesn't have any "Ryzen" branding on it, but we know it's a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPU.

There are 5 different models of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs in total, but only 3 of them are available in the DIY market. You can buy the Threadripper PRO 5995WX, the Threadripper PRO 5975WX, and Threadripper PRO 5965WX are 64C/128T, 32C/64T, and 24C/48T processors respectively.

As for pricing, MSRP is as follows:

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX - 64 cores, 128 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ $6499

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX - 32 cores, 64 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ $3299

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX - 24 cores, 48 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ $2399

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPU features:

Up to 64 cores and 128 threads

Zen 3 cores for the leadership IPC from AMD

Up to 4.5 GHz boost clocks

8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM support

256MB L3 cache

Support for up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes

AMD Shadow Stack security

ISV software collaboration for optimized pro apps

Strong performance / price balance and relative power efficiency

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX reviews:

