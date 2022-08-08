AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs are now available to buy
AMD unleashes its Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs into the DIY market, absolutely crushing the competition: sorry, Intel.
If you were in the market for the most absolute balls-to-the-wall consumer CPU money can buy, then look no further than AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor, which is now available in DIY market for you to buy.
AMD's new flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX is a 64-core, 128-thread monster CPU with clocks of up to 4.5GHz, 256MB of L3 cache, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0, support for 8-channel DDR5, and a 280W TDP. Now that it's in the DIY market, you can buy it online or at your retailer of choice... and it also means reviews are out.
AMD has killed off the Ryzen Threadripper non-PRO series, where it is unifying the product line for consumers: meaning that all future Ryzen Threadripper CPUs will be using the same CPU socket, chipset, and "PRO" branding. The CPU itself doesn't have any "Ryzen" branding on it, but we know it's a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPU.
- Read more: AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX on sale in China, costs over $7000
- Read more: Falcon Northwest preps AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series PCs
- Read more: AMD: Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPUs coming to DIY market
- Read more: AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX: 64C/128T @ 4.5GHz is coming soon
- Read more: AMD's Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs: March 8, 2022 launch
- Read more: AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX: 64C/128T teased once again
There are 5 different models of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs in total, but only 3 of them are available in the DIY market. You can buy the Threadripper PRO 5995WX, the Threadripper PRO 5975WX, and Threadripper PRO 5965WX are 64C/128T, 32C/64T, and 24C/48T processors respectively.
As for pricing, MSRP is as follows:
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX - 64 cores, 128 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ $6499
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX - 32 cores, 64 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ $3299
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX - 24 cores, 48 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ $2399
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPU features:
- Up to 64 cores and 128 threads
- Zen 3 cores for the leadership IPC from AMD
- Up to 4.5 GHz boost clocks
- 8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM support
- 256MB L3 cache
- Support for up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes
- AMD Shadow Stack security
- ISV software collaboration for optimized pro apps
- Strong performance / price balance and relative power efficiency
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX reviews:
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX review - Serve The Home
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX review - Tom's Hardware
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX review - Hardware Unboxed (video)
xxxxxxxxxxxx