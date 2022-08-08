All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs are now available to buy

AMD unleashes its Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs into the DIY market, absolutely crushing the competition: sorry, Intel.

@anthony256
Published Aug 8, 2022 10:42 PM CDT   |   Updated Mon, Aug 8 2022 11:06 PM CDT
If you were in the market for the most absolute balls-to-the-wall consumer CPU money can buy, then look no further than AMD's new Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX processor, which is now available in DIY market for you to buy.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs are now available to buy
VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

AMD's new flagship Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX is a 64-core, 128-thread monster CPU with clocks of up to 4.5GHz, 256MB of L3 cache, 128 lanes of PCIe 4.0, support for 8-channel DDR5, and a 280W TDP. Now that it's in the DIY market, you can buy it online or at your retailer of choice... and it also means reviews are out.

AMD has killed off the Ryzen Threadripper non-PRO series, where it is unifying the product line for consumers: meaning that all future Ryzen Threadripper CPUs will be using the same CPU socket, chipset, and "PRO" branding. The CPU itself doesn't have any "Ryzen" branding on it, but we know it's a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPU.

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs are now available to buy

There are 5 different models of AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs in total, but only 3 of them are available in the DIY market. You can buy the Threadripper PRO 5995WX, the Threadripper PRO 5975WX, and Threadripper PRO 5965WX are 64C/128T, 32C/64T, and 24C/48T processors respectively.

As for pricing, MSRP is as follows:

  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX - 64 cores, 128 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ $6499
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5975WX - 32 cores, 64 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ $3299
  • AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5965WX - 24 cores, 48 threads @ up to 4.5GHz (280W) @ $2399
AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 series CPUs are now available to buy

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5000 WX series CPU features:

  • Up to 64 cores and 128 threads
  • Zen 3 cores for the leadership IPC from AMD
  • Up to 4.5 GHz boost clocks
  • 8-channel UDIMM and RDIMM support
  • 256MB L3 cache
  • Support for up to 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes
  • AMD Shadow Stack security
  • ISV software collaboration for optimized pro apps
  • Strong performance / price balance and relative power efficiency

AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX reviews:

NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, servethehome.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

