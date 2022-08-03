All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
AMD Zen 4Intel ArcRTX 3090 TiRTX 4090RTX 4080Diablo 2GTA 6Elon MuskHDMI 2.1

Sony does not plan to ship 80 million PlayStation 5s this year

A significant transcription error says that Sony wants to ship 80 million PlayStation 5 consoles by the end of March 2023.

@DeekeTweak
Published Aug 3, 2022 1:46 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A simple transcription error has led to substantial inaccuracies in Sony's hardware production forecast.

Sony does not plan to ship 80 million PlayStation 5s this year 5 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

A user on Seeking Alpha has diligently transcribed Sony's recent Q1'22 earnings call to investors, and for the most part the transcription is accurate. However sometimes there's little mistypes and sometimes these errors can have big consequences. Case in point: According to the transcription, Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki said there was "no change" to ship 80 million PS5s by FY23's end.

This was a simple error. Totoki said 18 million, not 80 million. The latter is simply impossible even without COVID-19 restrictions in place. Sony plans to ship 18 million PS5s through FY23, which is the single largest shipment target in PlayStation console history.

Sony does not plan to ship 80 million PlayStation 5s this year 34 | TweakTown.com

If Sony is able to hit its lofty shipment target, PS5 shipments would hit 37.3 million by March 2023 (Sony has shipped 2.4 million PS5s in FY23 so far, leaving 15.6 million consoles left). That's less than half of the 80 million mark that was previously reported...and it is still less than the highest point set by the PS4.

"At this point in time, we have made no change to our 18 million unit sales forecast for PS5 hardware in FY22, but since we are seeing a recovery from the impact of the lockdown in Shanghai and a significant improvement in the supply of components, we are working to bring-forward more supply into the year-end holiday selling season," Totoki said in the earnings report.

Buy at Amazon

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.99
$69.99$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/3/2022 at 1:46 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:seekingalpha.com

Derek joined the TweakTown team in 2015 and has since reviewed and played 1000s of hours of new games. Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
TweakTown uses reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.