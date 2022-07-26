All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
KIOXIA CM7 Series enterprise PCIe 5.0 SSDs: up to 14GB/sec, up to 30TB

KIOXIA announces its new CM7 Series SSDs with PCIe 5.0 offer 14GB/sec reads, all in EDSFF E3.S and 2.5-inch 15mm form factors.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jul 26 2022 1:56 AM CDT
KIOXIA has just announced its new CM7 Series enterprise NVMe SSDs that are on the PCIe 5.0 standard, offering up to a huge 14GB/sec read speeds, and up to a massive 30TB capacity.

KIOXIA CM7 Series enterprise PCIe 5.0 SSDs: up to 14GB/sec, up to 30TB 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The new KIOXIA CM7 Series enterprise NVMe SSDs are now shipping to select customers, with the company saying they're "optimized for the needs of high-performance, highly efficient servers and storage". KIOXIA is tapping the next-gen PCIe 5.0 standard, providing the new KIOXIA CM7 Series SSDs in the Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S and 2.5-inch form factors.

KIOXIA is using the PCIe 5.0 x4 standard and says that the KIOXIA CM7 Series SSD "nearly saturates the PCIe 5.0 interface" with its up to 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) reads. The CM7-V comes in 1.6TB, 3.2TB, 6.4TB, and 12.8TB capacities while the CM7-R comes in 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB, 15.3TB, and a gigantic 30.7TB capacities.

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. said: "Applications such as AI, ML, and data analytics continue to drive the need for higher performance from the underlying storage stack, so that users can access, process, and manage data quickly, efficiently, and in real-time".

"Our CM7 Series SSDs with PCIe 5.0 technology was designed to meet the demands of next generation use-cases. CM7 not only doubles performance from the prior generation but also offers an expanded set of form factor options, larger capacities, and premium features for our enterprise server and storage customers".

KIOXIA CM7 Series enterprise PCIe 5.0 SSDs: up to 14GB/sec, up to 30TB 02 | TweakTown.com

CM7 Series highlights include:

  • EDSFF E3.S and 2.5-inch 15mm z-height form factors designed to the NVMe 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 specifications
  • SFF-TA-1001 capable to support Universal Backplane Management enabled systems (also known as U.3)
  • Read-intensive (1 DWPD) capacities up to 30.72TB
  • Mixed-use (3 DWPD) capacities up to 12.80TB
  • Dual-port design for high availability applications
  • Flash Die Failure Protection maintains full reliability in case of a die failure
  • Cutting-edge feature support - SR-IOV, CMB, Multistream writes, SGL
  • TCG-Opal SED feature set that is designed to comply with FIPS 140-3

Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president at IDC said: "PCIe 5.0 will deliver new levels of performance and will usher in a wave of EDSFF form factor SSDs, helping to replace the 2.5-inch form factor for servers and storage. We expect the EDSFF form factor to grow to over 50% of enterprise SSD unit shipments by 2026. With the new CM7 Series family of SSDs, KIOXIA is well positioned to capitalize on the transition to EDSFF".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

