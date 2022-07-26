KIOXIA CM7 Series enterprise PCIe 5.0 SSDs: up to 14GB/sec, up to 30TB

KIOXIA announces its new CM7 Series SSDs with PCIe 5.0 offer 14GB/sec reads, all in EDSFF E3.S and 2.5-inch 15mm form factors.

KIOXIA has just announced its new CM7 Series enterprise NVMe SSDs that are on the PCIe 5.0 standard, offering up to a huge 14GB/sec read speeds, and up to a massive 30TB capacity.

The new KIOXIA CM7 Series enterprise NVMe SSDs are now shipping to select customers, with the company saying they're "optimized for the needs of high-performance, highly efficient servers and storage". KIOXIA is tapping the next-gen PCIe 5.0 standard, providing the new KIOXIA CM7 Series SSDs in the Enterprise and Datacenter Standard Form Factor (EDSFF) E3.S and 2.5-inch form factors.

KIOXIA is using the PCIe 5.0 x4 standard and says that the KIOXIA CM7 Series SSD "nearly saturates the PCIe 5.0 interface" with its up to 14GB/sec (14,000MB/sec) reads. The CM7-V comes in 1.6TB, 3.2TB, 6.4TB, and 12.8TB capacities while the CM7-R comes in 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB, 15.3TB, and a gigantic 30.7TB capacities.

Neville Ichhaporia, vice president of SSD marketing and product management, KIOXIA America, Inc. said: "Applications such as AI, ML, and data analytics continue to drive the need for higher performance from the underlying storage stack, so that users can access, process, and manage data quickly, efficiently, and in real-time".

"Our CM7 Series SSDs with PCIe 5.0 technology was designed to meet the demands of next generation use-cases. CM7 not only doubles performance from the prior generation but also offers an expanded set of form factor options, larger capacities, and premium features for our enterprise server and storage customers".

CM7 Series highlights include:

EDSFF E3.S and 2.5-inch 15mm z-height form factors designed to the NVMe 2.0 and PCIe 5.0 specifications

SFF-TA-1001 capable to support Universal Backplane Management enabled systems (also known as U.3)

Read-intensive (1 DWPD) capacities up to 30.72TB

Mixed-use (3 DWPD) capacities up to 12.80TB

Dual-port design for high availability applications

Flash Die Failure Protection maintains full reliability in case of a die failure

Cutting-edge feature support - SR-IOV, CMB, Multistream writes, SGL

TCG-Opal SED feature set that is designed to comply with FIPS 140-3

Jeff Janukowicz, research vice president at IDC said: "PCIe 5.0 will deliver new levels of performance and will usher in a wave of EDSFF form factor SSDs, helping to replace the 2.5-inch form factor for servers and storage. We expect the EDSFF form factor to grow to over 50% of enterprise SSD unit shipments by 2026. With the new CM7 Series family of SSDs, KIOXIA is well positioned to capitalize on the transition to EDSFF".