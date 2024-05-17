KIOXIA to showcase Memory, SSD Solutions, and the power of PCIe 5.0 at Dell Technologies World

Dell Technologies World is happening next week, and KIOXIA will be there demonstrating the latest in PCIe 5.0 SSD technologies for AI.

Dell Technologies World (DTW) will be held at The Venetian in Las Vegas from May 20-23, 2024. Dell and its partners will showcase the latest technology and AI innovations for businesses. KIOXIA, the pioneer of NAND flash memory, will be there with its range of SSD and memory solutions, including high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSDs, to demonstrate their benefits over PCIe 4.0.

KIOXIA to showcase Memory, SSD Solutions, and the power of PCIe 5.0 at Dell Technologies World 02
KIOXIA (booth #436) will be on the show floor with real-world server and storage configurations, including its KIOXIA CD8 Series Data Center U.2 NVMeTM SSDs, KIOXIA CM7 Series Enterprise E3.S NVMe SSDs, and more. As AI is a transformative technology, KIOXIA SSDs are pivotal in Dell's AI solutions.

"Since the day we invented it more than 35 years ago, flash memory has been a dynamic force propelling innovation forward," noted Alex Mei, vice president of corporate marketing for KIOXIA America, Inc. "With groundbreaking technologies such as PCIe 5.0 and EDSFF SSDs, we empower our customers to not only elevate application performance but also drive down total cost of ownership, all while fostering a more sustainable future."

KIOXIA notes that training LLM models is a cutting-edge process that slower storage devices would otherwise hamper. As a Diamond-level conference sponsor, KIOXIA has partnered with Dell for over 20 years to help deliver "best-in-class data storage solutions" for businesses and enterprises, from workstations to servers to laptops, mobile devices, and cloud computing.

Here's the complete list of demonstrations that will be on hand at KIOXIA's DTW 2024 booth.

  • KIOXIA CD8 Series Data Center U.2 NVMeTM SSDs running SUSE Harvester hyperconverged infrastructure
  • KIOXIA CM7 Series Enterprise E3.S NVMe SSDs running Milvus Vector Database for AI workloads
  • KIOXIA CM7 Series Enterprise U.2 NVMe SSDs running GDSIO GPU Direct / BaM
  • KIOXIA RM7 Series Value SAS SSDs running MinIO scale out storage
  • KIOXIA CD8P Series Data Center E3.S Data Center SSDs running Aerospike low latency database
  • Scalable KIOXIA BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory technology solutions

KIOXIA will also conduct a few breakout sessions and is sponsoring the Dell Technologies World Customer Appreciation Event (featuring Jerry Seinfeld) on Wednesday, May 22, at 7:00 p.m.

  • "Accelerating Innovation with Next-Generation Dell PowerEdge Servers and KIOXIA SSDs." Presented jointly with Dell Technologies, the sessions will take place on Tuesday, May 21, and Wednesday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m.
  • Neville Ichhaporia, senior vice president and general manager of the KIOXIA SSD Business Unit, will be featured in a Dell Technologies World live interview on Tuesday, May 21 at 11:20 am.

