Video shows robot breaking child's finger at a chess tournament

A robot that was playing three games of chess at once has broken the finger of a child during a chess tournament in Moscow.

The 7-year-old boy that has yet to be named, was participating in a chess tournament in Moscow against a chess robot that was playing three games simultaneously. First reported by the Russian news outlet Baza, the robot was rented by the Moscow Chess Federation and has previously appeared in my exhibition matches in various locations.

As explained by Moscow Chess Federation President Sergey Lazarev, the child made a move and failed to give the robot enough time to calculate an appropriate move. As a result, the robot "grabbed him". Notably, outlets have reported that the child suffered from a fractured finger but was able to finish the tournament while wearing a cast.

However, the parents of the child are considering filing a lawsuit against the Moscow Chess Federation. Furthermore, Sergey Smagin, a deputy of the Moscow Chess Federation, said that this is the first time he can remember a robot breaking anyone's finger.