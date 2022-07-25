All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Video shows robot breaking child's finger at a chess tournament

A robot that was playing three games of chess at once has broken the finger of a child during a chess tournament in Moscow.

@JakConnorTT
Published Mon, Jul 25 2022 5:01 AM CDT
A child has had his finger broken by a robot during a chess tournament, and the moment was captured on video.

The 7-year-old boy that has yet to be named, was participating in a chess tournament in Moscow against a chess robot that was playing three games simultaneously. First reported by the Russian news outlet Baza, the robot was rented by the Moscow Chess Federation and has previously appeared in my exhibition matches in various locations.

As explained by Moscow Chess Federation President Sergey Lazarev, the child made a move and failed to give the robot enough time to calculate an appropriate move. As a result, the robot "grabbed him". Notably, outlets have reported that the child suffered from a fractured finger but was able to finish the tournament while wearing a cast.

However, the parents of the child are considering filing a lawsuit against the Moscow Chess Federation. Furthermore, Sergey Smagin, a deputy of the Moscow Chess Federation, said that this is the first time he can remember a robot breaking anyone's finger.

NEWS SOURCE:futurism.com

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science and space news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

