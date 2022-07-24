All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

Game of Thrones is debuting in beautiful 4K HDR on HBO Max in August

Game of Thrones 4K boxset costs $$$, but it'll stream on HBO Max in 4K HDR in August: with both Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Jul 24 2022 10:33 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Game of Thrones is available right now in a 4K HDR box set, but that'll cost you $150-$240 (depending on whether you get it on discount) but winter is coming to HBO Max, folks.

Game of Thrones is debuting in beautiful 4K HDR on HBO Max in August 06 | TweakTown.com

The entire eight seasons of Game of Thrones will debut on HBO Max in beautiful 4K HDR in August, with support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies. Game of Thrones debuting in August is a star-aligning marketing move by the company, as House of the Dragon premieres on August 21.

If you hadn't heard of House of the Dragon, it's marketed as Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon. But if you wanted to hit up Game of Thrones on HBO Max then you'll need the ad-free tier of HBO Max, which will cost you $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. House of the Dragon will debut with all of the tech from the beginning: 4K + HDR10 + Dolby Vision + Dolby Atmos.

If you haven't watched every season of Game of Thrones yet, or you did and only streamed or watched it in 1080p or less... and you're an HBO Max subscriber, now is your time. If you've got the 4K Blu-ray box set, then there's no need for this.

Buy at Amazon

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection [4K UHD]

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$149.00
$149.00--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 7/24/2022 at 9:36 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:wccftech.com, pressroom.warnermedia.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.