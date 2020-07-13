Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection offers 4K boxset for $240

4K is coming just like Winter is coming to Game of Thrones, with a new 4K Blu-ray Box Set announced.

If you've been waiting for the full 4K Blu-ray box set of Game of Thrones, then Winter is coming for you my friends.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection has been announced, with Best Buy having an exclusive steelbook edition on pre-order right now for $240. The regular price at Amazon is $255 without the steelbook, so the Best Buy pre-order seems like it's a better deal, for now.

In the package you'll get 33 discs of Game of Thrones goodness, with the Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection including the 4K UHD and regular Blu-ray disks, as well as digital copies of all 73 episodes.

Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection also includes 15 hours of special features, but we're expecting these special features to be the same as the ones that were included in the standard Blu-ray collection that was released in late 2019.