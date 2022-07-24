All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Seagate announces 30TB HDDs coming in mid-2023, bigger 50TB+ in 2026

Seagate announces next-gen HAMR HDDs are coming in mid-2023, with capacities of over 30TB. The world of 50TB+ is also coming.

Published Sun, Jul 24 2022 9:08 PM CDT
Seagate teased nearly a year ago now back in September 2021 that it was developing its second-generation HAMR HDD that would "be probably around 30TB" but now that day is here.

Seagate has announced that it will be launching its second-generation HAMR HDDs with capacities of 30TB in mid-2023, but even more mammoth HAMR HDDs are coming: 40TB+ in 2024, and 50TB+ in 2025. Pretty crazy when we're dealing with single-digit M.2 NVMe SSDs.

The company has made it clear that it will be shipping the second-gen HAMR HDDs with 30TB+ capacities in 2023, with certain customers of Seagate in the data center market getting their drives first, while everyone else will have to wait. As for the HAMR technology: Seagate's HAMR tech adjusts HDD memory, affecting media, magnetic layer, reading and writing heads, controller, actuators, and several other components of a hard drive.

David Mosley, chief executive of Seagate explained during the earnings call: "We are well down the development path towards launching our 30+ TB family of drives based on HAMR technology. We expect to begin customer shipments of these HAMR-based products by this time next year".

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription
